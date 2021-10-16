CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
 8 days ago

There is only one game matching top-25 teams this week in college football, but it’s a doozy as No. 1 Georgia hosts 11th-ranked Kentucky.

Both teams are 6-0 entering the contest, and the winner will take a major step toward clinching a spot in the SEC title game as East Division champion.

The Bulldogs, of course, were expected to be in this position. Georgia came into the season with a top-five ranking and ascended to No. 1 this week . UK, a school better known for success on the hardwood, has a chance to do something truly historic on the gridiron. The Wildcats already own a win against Florida and would all but clinch the division if they can pull off this road upset.

Here are the particulars:

What time does Kentucky-Georgia start?

The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET in Athens, Georgia, between the famed hedges of UGa’s Sanford Stadium.

What TV channel is Kentucky-Georgia on?

The game will be televised nationally on CBS.

How can I watch Kentucky-Georgia online via live stream?

The live stream can be accessed at cbssports.com or via the CBS Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via fuboTV .

What are the odds for Kentucky vs. Georgia?

Georgia is a 21.5-point favorite with the over/under at 44.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

