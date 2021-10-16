Column: Many come and go, but 92-year-old Bob Newhart is the godfather of celebrity Chicago sports fans

It has been 48 years since Bob and Jerry, a couple of Bears fans from Chicago, decided to pack up the car and drive to Peoria to watch “The Game of Century” in a motel on a big-screen color TV.

The big game, between the Bears and Green Bay Packers, was being played at a sold-out Soldier Field.

And because of the archaic NFL rules at the time, the game was being blacked out in Chicago, so Jerry came up with the idea to watch it from Peoria — far enough away from blackout restrictions. After Bob received permission from his wife to leave and blew off a previous engagement with friends, the two fans made the three-plus-hour drive on a Saturday night, checked in to a room with an old, 20-inch TV and headed down to the bar to relax.

High jinks ensued.

If you want to know the rest of the story, you’ll have to see for yourself. It’s the plot of an episode of “The Bob Newhart Show,” titled “Motel,” which is available on Hulu along with the rest of the classic 1970s sitcom that originally aired on CBS.

I found myself binge-watching some original “Bob Newhart” this week after the White Sox were eliminated from an American League Division Series to the Houston Astros. There were no other baseball games on that night, and I had Newhart on the brain after a press box discussion about celebrity Chicago sports fans.

Naturally, the usual suspects were mentioned, including Bill Murray , Eddie Vedder , Vince Vaughn and Billy Corgan , the Mount Rushmore of our celebrity fans.

The late Bernie Mac and Chris Farley — who was part of the “Bill Swerski’s Super Fans” skit on “Saturday Night Live” along with George Wendt — were brought up, along with Bears fan Ashton Kutcher, Cubs fans Jim Belushi and Jeff Garlin and swingman John Cusack, who unapologetically goes to baseball games on both sides of town. Chance the Rapper can be found at games as well, including Friday night’s Sky victory in Game 3 of WNBA Finals.

Old-school fans Tom Dreesen and Joe Mantegna got a nod, and I mentioned Bonnie Hunt and Elisabeth Moss, who was seen at Wrigley Field this summer during a film project in town.

And, of course, we couldn’t forget former President Barack Obama, the most prominent Sox fan who was booed by many fans during a “rah-rah” video he made that was played before Game 3 at Sox Park. He also has hitched his wagon to the Sky.

I’m not sure what it was like for Al Capone when he was hanging out at Wrigley Field in 1931, but it’s difficult for Chicago’s modern celebrity fans, who often are accused of being bandwagon jumpers, as Cusack was last week when attending Game 3.

“I don’t talk to other Cubs celebrities,” Corgan told the Tribune during the 2016 World Series. “In fact, I’m anti-Cubs celebrity. Although I know a few Cubs celebrities, other Cubs celebrities tend to show up when the playoffs are around. I don’t necessarily see them in June. I might be a little biased being a Chicagoan year-round.”

Many celebs invited to sing during the seventh inning stretch at Wrigley Field fall into that category, as do many local politicians. One wrong remark will never be forgotten, as Obama learned when he called the Sox ballpark “Cominskey Field,” or as former Mayor Rahm Emanuel learned when he referred to Cubs third baseman Ron Santo as “Santos” during a Sox game.

“He’s a duffer, he’s a poseur,” former senior Obama adviser David Axelrod said of Emanuel in a 2009 Tribune interview. “But he grew up on the North Side. He has the tribal thing, and the Cubs were in his (congressional) district.”

Axelrod, who attended Game 4 of the ALDS, also worked for former Mayor Richard M. Daley, who was sitting a few rows away at the Sox’s final playoff game. Daley, who never tried pretending he was unbiased, might be one of the few local politicians with impeccable credentials when it comes to his Sox fandom.

Which brings us to the 92-year-old Newhart, the indisputable godfather of celebrity Chicago sports fans. He wasn’t just a Chicago fan in real life but on TV as well.

Newhart played a psychologist named Bob Hartley in the 1970s sitcom, and it seemed as though every episode included a subplot in which Bob and his friend, Jerry, were going to a game or had watched one on TV. Newhart’s love of Chicago teams — most notably the Bears and the Cubs — was on full display.

One of the most memorable episodes was “You Can’t Win ’Em All,” in which Bob’s patient, Cubs pitcher Phil Bender, throws a shutout and credits Bob during the postgame show (“The Dugout Dope”) for changing his life. That leads to backup catcher Moose Washburn seeking help from Bob to improve his .183 average.

“They call me a bum because we keep losing,” Moose tells Bob, who agrees to see him as a patient.

Eventually we find Bob and his wife, Emily, in bed watching a Cubs game, and Bob subtly explains why a player is scratching himself. (“Probably an itch.”) Moose pinch hits in the ninth inning and strikes out to end the game. Bob suddenly goes into full Cubs fan mode, shouting at his TV that Moose is a bum. Moose gets traded to an expansion team in Japan, and all is well in the end.

Another sports-themed episode was “The Duke of Dunk,” about a cocky basketball star, Dwayne Granger, who is forced to receive treatment from Bob to try to get along with his teammates. But instead of the team being the Bulls, it’s called the Sun Spots.

The Duke of Dunk agrees with Bob that he’s a hot dog but also says he’s a great player. Bob informs him that “a hot dog needs a bun” and that he needs his teammates to win. My favorite part is Bob and Emily fighting over what appears to be the Tribune sports section, which includes a game story labeling Granger as “The Duke of Dull” after Bob’s advice to be more of a team player ends with a lopsided Chicago loss.

Like the Cubs episode, the local pro basketball team also is very bad, having lost 13 games in a row despite a 63-point night by the Duke at a game Bob attended. Maybe that’s why they didn’t use the Bulls name.

Newhart told the Tribune in 2016 he used the Cubs’ futility as part of his standup act.

“In my standup I always said that I’m a Cub fan and it kind of prepared you for life,” he said. “You know, you’re ahead now, but you’re going to screw it up somehow. You don’t know what it’s going to be, but you know you’re bound to screw it up.”

Only a true Chicago sports fan would have a life philosophy like that.

So when you’re watching the latest “Game of the Century” Sunday between the Bears and Packers, make a toast to Bob.

And be glad you don’t have to drive to Peoria to watch it on TV.

