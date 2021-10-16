CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: If Justin Fields wants to win his 1st matchup with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, the Chicago Bears offense needs to make explosive plays

By Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago
Craig Krenzel played in six games during the Bears' 2004 season. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will attempt to do what no Chicago Bears quarterback has been able to accomplish — beat Aaron Rodgers in his first start against the Green Bay Packers legend.

Fields has downplayed his entrance into the NFL’s oldest rivalry — unsurprising given his low-key demeanor, unflappability and general approach in which nothing seems to faze him.

“It’s big,” Fields said. “I’ve been in the position before. I wouldn’t say it totally prepares me for this, but I have a pretty good idea of what a big rivalry game looks like.”

Rodgers has long embraced the twice-annual battles with the Bears and has talked fondly of his appreciation for Chicago sports, fans and the atmosphere at Soldier Field. That probably is easier to do when the series has been lopsided for such a long time. The Packers have won 44 of 59 meetings with the Bears, postseason included, since Brett Favre joined Green Bay in 1992.

“We’ve had a good run,” Rodgers said. “That’s why I talked about the main focus for so many of these coaches’ press conferences in Chicago is beating the Packers. We’ve had the upper hand for the last stretch with Favre and I. It’s been battles, though. It’s still a rivalry, still some great back-and-forth games. Been some fun ones over the years.”

The Packers have used three starting quarterbacks against the Bears since ’92 — Favre, Rodgers and Brett Hundley — while Fields will become the 20th Bears quarterback to start against them in that stretch.

Fields is the eighth quarterback to start against Rodgers, and while the Bears have rolled through other starters in that era, not all of them have faced the Packers. The previous seven — Kyle Orton, Jay Cutler, Josh McCown, Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley, Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky — were 0-7 in their first start against Rodgers. They combined for five touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in those games while Rodgers totaled 18 TD passes and one pick. Rodgers is 12-6 in his career against rookie quarterbacks.

None of what Fields’ predecessors did will have a bearing on his outing in career start No. 4, but there is the unmistakable fact that he will have little room for error against Rodgers. Even when the Bears defense has been at its best, the team has come up on the short end, twice losing to Rodgers 10-3.

The Rodgers era in Green Bay could be nearing the end. After a contentious offseason, some believe this will be his final year with the Packers and there is a possibility he will be traded in the offseason. The Bears no doubt would offer to pay moving costs for him to go to Denver, Pittsburgh or anywhere not in the NFC North. If 2021 is the final chapter in the rivalry for Rodgers, it will dramatically change the makeup of the division, although the Packers have an heir apparent in place in 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love.

Fields doesn’t have to outduel Rodgers for the Bears to be successful but he is going to have to unlock some of the big-play potential the offense has been lacking. The Bears have done a nice job of controlling the last two games against the Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders with their defense and running game, limiting Fields to a combined 37 pass attempts.

But the Bears enter the game 32nd in the NFL in yards per play at 4.2 — a yard less than 24 of the other 31 teams. The gap in yards per pass attempt is even worse. The Bears are 32nd at 4.0 and the gap to the Miami Dolphins, the next-worse passing offense, is 0.7 yards. Four teams are averaging 8.0 yards per attempt or more.

Barring a defensive masterpiece with multiple takeaways, the Bears will need explosive plays and to be able to convert in the red zone to keep pace with Rodgers, wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones.

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor lamented that the Bears didn’t hit more big plays lagainst the Raiders, but the Bears had a 14-3 halftime lead and were controlling the line of scrimmage and clock with the ground game.

“We came out of the game with the win, we’re all happy,” Lazor said. “At the same time, a lot of us, myself included, look back and say, ‘What could I have done to get a little more explosion out of the game?’ That’s the balance.

“We have a big call sheet. We have a lot. Some of (the explosive plays) you think are staring at you on the sheet but then you look up at the scoreboard and you see the time ticking down and you see how the game is going and you have to do what’s best to win that game at that moment. So, I think we have them ready to roll.”

They’re the kind of plays Fields will have to make to develop into the quarterback the Bears believe he can be. It sets up as the kind of game in which Lazor and coach Matt Nagy have to be more aggressive with Fields and challenge a Packers secondary that is missing top cornerback Jaire Alexander and is allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 67.4% of their passes.

The Bears probably are going to have to steal a possession or two by forcing the Packers into some errors, being aggressive on fourth down or perhaps gambling on special teams. It’s a huge moment at this early point in the season with the winner assuming first place in the division.

It’s the kind of big game the Bears envision Fields giving them an edge in when you look to the future. He hasn’t yet arrived but the moment is here and he gets to lock horns with Rodgers in what is perhaps his final trip to Soldier Field as a member of the Packers.

“Of course, he’s a Hall of Fame quarterback,” Fields said. “He’s been playing since as long as I can remember. I know it’s going to be a good matchup between him and our defense. Our defense has been playing well. I’m excited to see him play.”

Scouting report

A.J. Dillon, Packers running back

Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.

A.J. Dillon, 6 feet, 247 pounds, is in his second season after the Packers drafted him out of Boston College with the No. 62 pick in 2020. Dillon played sparingly as a rookie but has 38 carries this season, eight shy of his total from a year ago. He has rushed for 166 yards and has nine receptions for 88 yards.

Dillon rushed for a season-high 81 yards two weeks ago against the Steelers and spells Aaron Jones, especially in short-yardage situations. He’s coming off a career-high four receptions for 49 yards last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“You don’t see many running backs built like Dillon,” the scout said. “His lower-body thickness is ridiculous. Really good frame and he is a decisive, downhill runner who has better footwork than a lot of people think. He can shake people at the point of attack if he has to but he’s a pile driver. He’s tough to bring down and he’s the kind of guy that will eventually elevate to a primary first-down back who can handle 15 to 20 carries a week.

“Those weren’t designed plays for him in the passing game last week but he can develop that — if they can get him going in the screen game. They’ve got another weapon because you have to tackle this guy in the open field. Defensive backs don’t want to have to do that. This guy is like a stretched-out version of Ironhead Heyward. He’s got the lower body of a powerlifter.

“He’s got really light feet and that is such an important trait for a big back to manage his career. You can’t run into people for seven, eight years. You’re not going to last but he can flat run people over.

“If he wasn’t behind Aaron Jones, he’d probably be playing more. But I think they got him after the loss to San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game when they got physically outplayed because the Packers knew they needed a more rugged team. Dillon gives them that as a downhill hammer. As much as I like Jones, he’s not the guy you want closing out games for you. He’s not built for that but Dillon is the perfect guy in that situation. In the fourth quarter when the Packers are protecting the lead, this is the back that can wear down the defense.”

Aaron Rodgers
Person
Justin Fields
