MORRISTOWN, PA — The Municipality of Norristown announced that the search for its new chief of police will open to the public next week. The Municipality will hold a special search meeting open to residents on Oct. 28 to get an opportunity to meet and ask questions of the final two candidates vying to lead the Norristown Police Department. This meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit (2 W. Lafayette St.).

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO