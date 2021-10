I love fall, although it never lasts long enough. Mother Nature typically skips this season and goes straight into winter. From the leaves turning color to everything pumpkin spice, it’s a great time to be outside, which works out well because we’re still in a pandemic. The calendar is already getting full with family functions. I feel like Dr. Anthony Fauci wants to say again this year that we shouldn’t gather together unless it’s outside. Last year on Thanksgiving, the weather was great, so it worked with spending a good chunk of the time outside and then having the doors and windows open. The Farmers’ Almanac and the woolly worms I’ve seen are painting a much different picture for this winter.

HALLOWEEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO