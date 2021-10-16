CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tyreek Hill should be ready to go for Sunday vs. WFT

By Braulio Perez
12up
12up
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the Kansas City Chiefs getting ready to take on the Washington Football Team this weekend, there's been plenty of worry regarding Tyreek Hill's status. He's only been able to practice once this...

www.12up.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reveals That He Got Contract Offers From The Dallas Cowboys And Seattle Seahawks To Play In The NFL During The NBA's Lockout In 2011

LeBron James has been known as an extremely versatile player. While he may not be the best in certain areas, there are few things that he cannot do on the court. One of the things that stood out about him during his career though, was his athletic ability. LeBron James has been an absolute wrecking ball when getting to the rim, using his explosiveness and leaping ability to make insane finishes near the basket.
NBA
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes makes a fool of himself with latest interception

Patrick Mahomes is far from being the Kansas City Chiefs’ biggest problem during their stunning struggles to start the season. Faced with leading his team to victory on the road in Week 6, the former NFL MVP compounded a simple mistake by indulging one of his worst tendencies. Mahomes threw...
NFL
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Sweeney
Person
Charvarius Ward
ClutchPoints

Derrick Henry makes bold claim after leading Titans past Bills

The Tennessee Titans gutted it out against the Buffalo Bills on Monday to escape with a nail-biting 34-32 victory. It was a hard-earned win, to say the least, with the Titans improving to 4-2 after six weeks of action. Running back Derrick Henry starred for the Titans, scoring three touchdowns,...
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Bills At Arrowhead#Afc
12up

Broncos get great injury update on Von Miller

On Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns, there was a scary scene when the Denver Broncos saw linebacker Von Miller go down with what looked to be a knee injury. Immediately, folks feared the worst. However, it has since been reported that Miller actually injured his ankle and he said...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed A New Running Back

The Kansas City Chiefs added some depth at the running back position on Tuesday afternoon. The Chiefs have reportedly signed running back Elijah McGuire to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Kansas City’s running back depth took a major hit on Sunday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Ruling In 49ers vs. Colts

Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers were bailed out pretty good by an odd NFL rule on Sunday evening. The 49ers wide receiver muffed a punt by the Colts – understandable, given the nasty weather in San Francisco on Sunday night – and he and the ball ended up in the end zone.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Dak Prescott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have woken up to some encouraging news about star quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday morning. Prescott led the Cowboys to an overtime win over the New England Patriots last weekend. The Dallas quarterback found wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning score in overtime, as his team improved to 5-1 on the year.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Linebacker Has Classy Message For Zach Wilson

If New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson misses any time with the knee injury he suffered against the New England Patriots today, he’ll have Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon to blame. And Judon knows it. Taking to Twitter after the game, Judon had a message for the injured Jets quarterback....
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
12up

12up

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

12up's News Break profile

 https://www.12up.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy