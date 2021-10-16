CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

The week in classical: Fidelio; Gabriela Montero – review

By Fiona Maddocks
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCYdQ_0cTC16Dv00
‘The visuals spin and lurch and confuse’: Glyndebourne Tour’s Fidelio, with Callum Thorpe, Adam Smith, Dorothea Herbert and Dingle Yandell.

Poor Beethoven. A brief history of recent productions of his only opera, Fidelio, originally set in an 18th-century prison, has to include the following: a spaceship hurtling towards doom (director Gary Hill, Opéra de Lyon/Edinburgh); a fluorescent, Kafka-esque maze (Calixto Bieito, ENO); a white room denoting Freud’s “salon of the unconscious” (Claus Guth, Salzburg); and a real horse (Tobias Kratzer, Royal Opera House). Glyndebourne’s last staging, by Deborah Warner, more modestly, relevantly and arguably most powerfully, featured an ironing board and washing line.

Now Glyndebourne Tour has a new production, directed by Frederic Wake-Walker and conducted by Ben Glassberg. It, too, has ideas, though none like the above. Originally planned for the main festival, it is being presented under the umbrella of Glyndebourne Tour though is not, confusingly, going on the road – all part of the backlog and compromise caused by the pandemic.

The opera is perceived (not by all of us) as an oddball: too symphonic, not dramatic, lopsided and, for non-German speaking audiences, hampered by awkward dialogue. It also celebrates married love, which isn’t to all tastes. Few directors are brave enough to trust this work of genius on its own terms. They fiddle, cut, add, reinvent. Glyndebourne’s new staging has the great benefit of being set, in Anna Jones’s designs, with lighting by Peter Mumford, in a prison. It looks striking, if relentlessly dark until the very end, when sheets of crinkly gold fabric symbolise the triumphant forces of light.

A braced panopticon, like an empty gas holder, dominates. The white-gowned prisoners’ chorus (excellently sung) stands on its different tiers as if suspended like angels. All this is promising, but there are problems. Everyone is seen, but does not see. To drive the point home, large, immersive video images play out on the bare fretwork structure. The visuals spin and lurch and confuse. It’s hard to follow this essentially straightforward story. Anyone new to it might have welcomed more clarity, less interference; with some rethinking, this could be achieved.

Not for the first time, the dialogue has been cut. The greatest intrusion is an invented character, Estella (Gertrude Thoma), who narrates a fictional scenario which I couldn’t entirely follow. When Estella talks over the music, our patience is tested. Beethoven is so inventive with the orchestration – on second night, well played by Glyndebourne Tour musicians, with plenty of beauty and vitality – that you don’t want to miss a note.

The singing was accomplished, and in the case of Dorothea Herbert, the German soprano playing Leonore, outstanding, passionate, soaring. Adam Smith as Florestan struggled with the merciless top notes, but gave an affecting performance. Gavan Ring’s unusually thoughtful Jaquino, Carrie-Ann Williams’s bright-voiced Marzelline and Callum Thorpe’s nuanced Rocco, too often made oafish, led an accomplished cast and chorus.

Glyndebourne Tour, between now and December, will travel to four venues with two operas (Stravinsky’s The Rake’s Progress and Donizetti’s Don Pasquale) and Handel’s Messiah. You can also see, at base camp only, Charlie Chaplin’s comedy City Lights (1931) accompanied live by Glyndebourne Touring Orchestra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhODq_0cTC16Dv00
Gabriela Montero’s improvised piano performance to a screening of Chaplin’s The Immigrant at Kings Place. Photograph: Monika S Jakubowska

Whereas Beethoven, in his singular way, gives you all you need, Chaplin’s silent films are actually incomplete without music to provide emphasis and shading. Kings Place screened his The Immigrant (1917) as part of its London piano festival last weekend. Gabriela Montero’s programme centred around the theme of exile, with music by Prokofiev, Rachmaninov and Stravinsky. Above all, it gave the Venezuelan pianist a platform to make her own, brilliant live accompaniment to the Chaplin, compressing every possible sound and style, witty and communicative, into a breathtaking improvisation.

She may have played to this slapstick comedy before (in which, as my meticulous American companion pointed out, the Statue of Liberty is on the wrong side, so these “arrivals” are actually leaving New York harbour), but each time is new. As she told us in advance, she had no idea where the music would go, or even which note she would start on. Not all musicians can improvise, and few can do it with this degree of control and invention. Montero included echoes of the Prokofiev (Sarcasms, leading straight into Piano Sonata No 2) and Rachmaninov (Piano Sonata No 2) she had played earlier in the recital. In those works she dazzled but was at times unyielding. In her own music she touched the heart – and the funny bone.

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Artist of the Week: Gabriela Scherer

Tosca is a dream role for almost every soprano. It is a role where the diva gets to act and sing gorgeous lines as well as bring a number of complex emotions to the stage. It is also an opera that is action-driven like no other and features THE moment when the soprano gets to kill the baritone on stage. And this week Gabriela Scherer will make her dream come true earlier than expected.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriela Montero
Person
Calixto Bieito
Person
Handel
Person
Freud
Person
Beethoven
Person
Charlie Chaplin
sfcv.org

“ESK” Hits a Mile-High Home Run In Fidelio

Beethoven’s Fidelio is not one thing. It is a “hybrid opera” of many components, a wonderful mix of Singspiel, rom-com, high drama, breathtaking tension, tearful lamentation, and in the finale, an overwhelming symphonic-choral celebration of life and liberty — Beethoven’s first “Ode to Joy.”. Balancing these disparate elements and presenting...
PERFORMING ARTS
sfcv.org

SF Opera’s Fidelio Is More Than Worth the Wait

Locked away in solitary confinement, a political prisoner at the crux of the drama is silenced through the first act of Fidelio. When his voice finally breaks free, in the heart-wrenching aria that opens Act II of Beethoven’s only opera, it does so in a harrowing musical spasm of dark fate and faith’s distant glimmer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Opera premieres ‘Fidelio’ a year late, but with the zeitgeist

Director Matthew Ozawa’s bold new production of Beethoven’s “Fidelio” at San Francisco Opera sets the composer’s only opera in a modern-day government detention facility. The set conveys an autocratic, oppressive atmosphere, one that would be recognizable to the composer, whose audacious 1805 work addressed tyranny in Napoleonic-occupied Vienna and was set in a prison-like fortress.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkshirefinearts.com

Fidelio by Ludwig van Beethoven

Ludwig van Beethoven, one of the greatest serious music composers ever, loved opera but created only one. Near death, he noted of “Fidelio” that “Of all my children, this is the one that cost me the most birth-pangs and the most sorrow…..it is the one most dear to me.” After the failures of earlier produced versions, the composer endlessly revised it into its final form over nine years ending in 1814. It emerged a masterpiece enriched by the composer’s complete musical vocabulary. It also acted as a springboard for his most famous and incomparable vocal piece, Beethoven’s Ninth (Choral) Symphony.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Music#Fidelio#Eno#Royal Opera House#Non German
LocalNewsMatters.org

Review: SF Opera’s modern staging of Beethoven’s ‘Fidelio’ takes on the prison system

A new staging of Beethoven’s “Fidelio’’ opened at San Francisco Opera last week. While the opera was originally set in an 18th century prison, this production places the action in a modern prison setting, a rotating steel cage jammed with inmates and guards. The story revolves around Leonore, a young woman who has taken a job in the prison disguised as a man named Fidelio in order to search for her husband Florestan, a political prisoner close to death from torture and starvation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tpr.org

'To be in the middle of that!' Gabriela Diaz-Alatriste, on conducting

"Classics a la Carte," KPAC's weekly program of listener suggestions and requests, rounds out Hispanic Heritage Month with special guest Gabriela Diaz-Alatriste, the first Mexican woman to ever hold the Music Directorship of a professional Mexican orchestra. In conversation with host James Baker, Diaz-Alatriste tells of the challenges of breaking through the barriers of what is traditionally a man's world, leading a full symphony orchestra, not only at the musical level, but also administrative.
DALLAS, TX
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: S.F. Opera’s new ‘Fidelio’ uses chain-link fences and video monitors in a political parable

The last time we saw the San Francisco Opera’s big rotating cube stage set was in April, when it was made up to resemble the War Memorial Opera House in the company’s mid-pandemic outdoor production of “The Barber of Seville” at the Marin Center. But on Thursday, Oct. 14, the design finally reverted to its original conception, as the setting of a vast political prison complex.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Fidelio at San Francisco Opera

Livestreams October 14/17/20. ​San Francisco Opera has a brand new production of Beethoven’s only opera, Fidelio, starring Elza van den Heever, Russell Thomas and Greer Grimsley and it is going to be livestreamed. I’m burning to see it. A fantastic cast, conducted by their new Music Director Eun Sun Kim in her inaugural season, and directed by Matthew Ozawa, will break on our fortunate eyes and ears without our having to leave our armchairs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Napa Valley Register

Review: Freedom triumphs in Beethoven's 'Fidelio'' at San Francisco Opera

Nobody does joy quite like Beethoven. Take the end of his opera "Fidelio," which opened on Oct. 14 at San Francisco's War Memorial Opera House. It's the second production of the fall season of the San Francisco Opera, which has returned to presenting live performances. Quality journalism doesn't happen without...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfcv.org

SF Opera Starts Livestreaming With Fidelio and Così fan tutte

Following the quarantined and then streaming-only days of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Francisco Opera is now starting a “hybrid era” of offering live performances and concurrent livestreaming of performances. Virtual tickets for SF Opera’s livestreams of its new production of Beethoven’s Fidelio and Mozart’s Così fan tutte are priced at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rolling Stone

The Band Announces 50th-Anniversary Reissue for 1971 LP ‘Cahoots’

The Band will mark the 50th anniversary of their 1971 album Cahoots with an expanded reissue featuring alternate takes, new mixes, and an unreleased 1971 concert. Cahoots (50th-Anniversary Edition) — which follows similar half-centennial reissues for the Band’s Music From Big Pink, The Band, and Stage Fright — arrives December 10th via Capitol/UMe. In addition to the newly remixed and remastered Cahoots — which boasted the classics “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” “Life Is a Carnival,” and “The Moon Struck One” — the two-CD/one-Blu-ray reissue boasts outtakes and non-LP tracks like “Bessie Smith” and “Endless Highway” and instrumental versions of album cuts like...
MUSIC
Variety

Grammy Awards: Stage and Streamers Meet as Concept Albums Look to Dominate Musical Theater Album Race

While Broadway lights remained dimmed for much of 2020 and 2021, they flipped back on in September and delayed cast albums finally were released — unleashing potential contenders for the musical theater album Grammy, alongside new content in the form of more concept albums that could very well dominate nominations. “Girl From the North Country” opened to rave reviews on March 5, 2020, and was a New York Times critics pick. A week later, the cast, featuring Marc Kudisch and Kimber Elayne Sprawl, were in the recording studio. However, as with the rest of the world at that time, New York...
PERFORMING ARTS
The Guardian

Japanese pop maverick Akiko Yano: ‘Art is in my blood, it will never die’

Akiko Yano is laughing as she tells the story of her debut album, Japanese Girl. Twenty-one years old and unable to speak a word of English, she found herself directing a recording session in LA with US rock outfit Little Feat. “I still don’t know how it was possible,” she says, over a video call from her home in New York City. “You play this, you play that!” So clear was her vision, Little Feat tried to return their fee because they thought they hadn’t earned it. She smiles. “I feel sorry about that now.”
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

38K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy