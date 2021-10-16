Bronx DA Clark hosts 4th annual domestic violence awareness walk

An annual walk to end domestic violence comes back to the Bronx today.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark's office is hosting the fourth annual event to raise awareness and stand in solidarity with those who have survived domestic violence.

The event kicks off by Joyce Kilmer Park at East 161st Street, between the Grand Concourse and Walton Avenue.

All in attendance are encouraged to wear purple in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

For resources, NYC's domestic violence hotline can be reached at 1-800-621-HOPE.