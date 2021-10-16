CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx DA Clark hosts 4th annual domestic violence awareness walk

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzxXg_0cTBzKSs00

An annual walk to end domestic violence comes back to the Bronx today.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark's office is hosting the fourth annual event to raise awareness and stand in solidarity with those who have survived domestic violence.

The event kicks off by Joyce Kilmer Park at East 161st Street, between the Grand Concourse and Walton Avenue.

All in attendance are encouraged to wear purple in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

For resources, NYC's domestic violence hotline can be reached at 1-800-621-HOPE.

