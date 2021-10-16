CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Authorities: East New York man accused in theft of 73-year-old woman’s car with therapy dog inside

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Po6J_0cTBzJa900

Authorities say an East New York man was indicted in a carjacking of a 73-year-old woman's vehicle in June.

The brooklyn district attorney says 21-year-old Kamani Romain is facing many charges, including robbery, assault and grand larceny.

Romain is accused of punching a 73-year-old woman who was sitting in her car in Mill Basin.

Romain allegedly dragged the woman from the driver's seat and drove off in her car with her credit card, ID and therapy dog all inside the car.

He will be back in court next month.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Therapy Dog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy