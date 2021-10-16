Authorities: East New York man accused in theft of 73-year-old woman’s car with therapy dog inside

Authorities say an East New York man was indicted in a carjacking of a 73-year-old woman's vehicle in June.

The brooklyn district attorney says 21-year-old Kamani Romain is facing many charges, including robbery, assault and grand larceny.

Romain is accused of punching a 73-year-old woman who was sitting in her car in Mill Basin.

Romain allegedly dragged the woman from the driver's seat and drove off in her car with her credit card, ID and therapy dog all inside the car.

He will be back in court next month.