CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

United Launch Alliance Successfully Launches Exploration Mission For NASA

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla., Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying the Lucy mission for NASA lifted off on Oct. 16 at 5:34 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. To date ULA has launched 146 times with 100 percent mission success.

"We are honored to partner with NASA to launch this one-of-a-kind mission and are proud to add the Lucy mission to the Trojan Asteroids to our list of exploration launch successes," said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs. "We are very proud to launch this spacecraft on its historic 12-year journey to eight different asteroids, and thank our mission partners for their teamwork."

The Atlas V delivered the Lucy spacecraft into an interplanetary trajectory. The mission launched on an Atlas V 401 configuration rocket that included a 14-ft (4-m) large payload fairing (LPF). The Atlas booster was powered by the RD AMROSS RD-180 engine. Aerojet Rocketdyne provided the RL10C-1 engine for the Centaur upper stage.

This was the 89 th launch of an Atlas V rocket and 21 st mission launched on an Atlas V in partnership with NASA's Launch Services Program (LSP), following the launch of Landsat 9 from Vandenberg Space Force Base last month. ULA's next launch is STP-3 for the U.S. Space Force, planned for Nov. 22, 2021, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida.

With more than a century of combined heritage, ULA is the nation's most experienced and reliable launch service provider. ULA has successfully delivered more than 145 missions to orbit that aid meteorologists in tracking severe weather, unlock the mysteries of our solar system, provide critical capabilities for troops in the field, deliver cutting-edge commercial services and enable GPS navigation. For more information on ULA, visit the ULA website at www.ulalaunch.com, or call the ULA Launch Hotline at 1-877-ULA-4321 (852-4321).

Join the conversation: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Photos available on the ULA Flickr page.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-launch-alliance-successfully-launches-exploration-mission-for-nasa-301401702.html

SOURCE United Launch Alliance (ULA)

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

NASA's uncrewed Artemis moon mission set to launch in February

WASHINGTON — NASA's uncrewed Artemis 1 mission to the moon is on track to launch in February, the U.S. space agency said. The Orion spacecraft was secured this week atop the powerful Space Launch System rocket at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, meaning the mission was entering its final phase of preparations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Physics World

NASA’s Lucy mission launches to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids

NASA has launched a $1bn mission to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids — two large clusters of rocks that are believed to be remnants of primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets. The probe, dubbed Lucy, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 5:34 a.m. local time on Saturday aboard an Atlas V rocket.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
aerotechnews.com

NASA, ULA launch Lucy Mission to ‘fossils’ of planet formation

NASA’s Lucy mission, the agency’s first to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, launched in the early morning of Oct. 16, 20231, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Over the next 12 years, Lucy will fly by one...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

This Week at NASA - A Trojan Asteroids Mission Launch and More

The first mission to the Trojan asteroids, a prelaunch milestone for our Artemis I mission, and highlighting a few of our NASA centers ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on Facebook.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

NASA’s Lucy mission launches tomorrow: How to watch it live

NASA’s first mission to the Trojan asteroids, Lucy, will launch tomorrow, October 16. The space agency will live stream the mission launch for the public to watch, giving everyone the chance to participate in the milestone mission. NASA anticipates the Lucy mission helping shed light on the formation of our solar system and how the planets originated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA, ULA set to launch historic Lucy mission early Saturday morning

NASA and ULA (United Launch Alliance) are set to launch NASA’s next asteroid exploration mission — Lucy — from Florida early Saturday morning, kickstarting the spacecraft’s 12-year journey through the solar system. Liftoff of Atlas V and Lucy is currently scheduled for 5:34 AM EDT (09:34 UTC) on Saturday, October 16, from SLC-41 (Space Launch Complex 41) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Rocket Launch#Space Launch#Ula#Launch Services Program#The U S Space Force#Gps
NASA

Launch Readiness Review Completed for NASA’s Lucy Mission

Teams gathered to hear presentations from key mission managers as part of an in-depth assessment on the launch readiness of the ULA Atlas V 401 rocket, mission operations, support functions, and the readiness of the Lucy team to support the launch. After the launch director polled each partner, it was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Simple Path Farms Sponsors Rocket Motor Test Firing

WELLAND, ON, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Simple Path Farms Poultry Ltd is hosting a Launch Canada rocket motor test event on Sunday, October 24 th. Weather dependent, the test should be between 12pm and 3 pm. Launch Canada is test firing a liquid oxygen/kerosene fueled rocket motor, with the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Gordian Capital Chooses SS&C To Support Leading Alternatives Platform

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Gordian Capital, Asia's leading institutional fund management platform, with AUM USD7bn, has expanded its relationship with SS&C in Singapore and Japan. The platform, which leverages SS&C GlobeOp for fund administration, has added the Eze Investment Suite to its stack to support trading, portfolio and risk management. As a result, Gordian Capital will now take advantage of the integrated solution in Singapore and Japan, consisting of 25 hedge, private equity, real estate and fund-of-funds.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Over 2,000 Projects In 7 Competition Areas Around The World

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, the finals of 2021 Golden Panda Innovation and Entrepreneurship Global Competition was held in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone. The competition is hosted by the Chengdu Municipal People's Government and organized by the Chengdu Hi-tech Zone. As one of the series of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Tech Innovation Global Incorporated's Services And Solutions: Designistic International Media Company Launches Social Media Platforms For Companies To Bring Investors And Entrepeneurs To The Market

VASANT KUNJ, India, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designistic's media company, Mr. Vishal Kalra in collaboration with Tech Innovation Global Incorporated a new platform for technology initiatives, stories and profiles of entrepreneurs, business leaders, services and products ranging from United States of America to Worldwide. Companies can also actively invest in initiatives across countries. Designistic is an IT start-up with a measure of return and ways for new thresholds of opportunities awarded and organized by Brand Opus India, a share capital. Several investors and organizations, online forums drive shares in the market. Companies includes many sectors of services. Tech Innovation Global Inc. and Seerletics seerletics.com combines social networking and big data analytics to help you customize plans. Data analysis from Tech Innovation Global Incorporated's platform and services reopened America during COVID-19. Tech Innovation Global Inc. announced a $20 million funding round and details will be in International Media, The Top Talk, a series ofentrepreneurs, business leaders, services and products and organizations. Data analysis from Tech Innovation Global Incorporated's platform and services includes:
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Design Of HT Aero 6th-Gen Flying Car (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868) today revealed a series of crucial innovations at its annual 1024 Tech Day, including the latest and most sophisticated version of its in-house developed advanced driver assistance system XPILOT 3.5 and XPILOT 4.0, the design of new generation road-capable flying car, major supercharging technology breakthroughs, and robotic innovations, forming the key components of the company's smart mobility ecosystem.
CARS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
60K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy