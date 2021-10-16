City Watch canceled for missing teen in Memphis

Doreen Jacobsen Police are searching for a teen missing. (MEMPHIS POLICE)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 2:38 P.M. Memphis police have canceled a City Watch for 14-year-old Doreen Jacobsen.

MPD said Jacobsen have been found.

Memphis Police is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing teen in Memphis.

Doreen Jacobsen, 14, was last seen in the 2900 block of American Way near the airport around 2 p.m. Friday.

Jacobsen was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans with black shoes, police said.

If you know of his whereabouts or see him, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

