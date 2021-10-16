CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

City Watch canceled for missing teen in Memphis

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWOlb_0cTBxd6z00
Doreen Jacobsen Police are searching for a teen missing. (MEMPHIS POLICE)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 2:38 P.M. Memphis police have canceled a City Watch for 14-year-old Doreen Jacobsen.

MPD said Jacobsen have been found.

Memphis Police is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing teen in Memphis.

Doreen Jacobsen, 14, was last seen in the 2900 block of American Way near the airport around 2 p.m. Friday.

Jacobsen was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans with black shoes, police said.

If you know of his whereabouts or see him, contact Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

‘Saw the young man lying there’: neighbor reacts to double shooting that leaves teen dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A fatal double shooting is under investigation after it leaves a teenager dead in Memphis while another teen is in critical condition at the hospital. Sunday morning, the sidewalk was still wet at the exact spot where police said a 16-year-old boy lost his life after being gunned down Saturday evening, an apparent effort by the person living at the home immediately next to where the shooting happened to wash away blood.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police investigate Lamar gas station shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Memphis. Officers were called to a gas station on 2700 block of Lamar Avenue around 1:43 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One but, we don’t know his or her condition. Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
70K+
Followers
71K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy