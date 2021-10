Snoop Dogg and Eminem have long had beef as protegées of Dr. Dre. In recent years, Snoop has spoken out about his opinion on who the best 10 rappers in the game are, but proceeded to exclude the Detroit rapper from the list. However, when he explained that he chose MCs of the like Rakim and LL Cool J because he said he came from an era of rap before Eminem, he took it the wrong way.

MUSIC ・ 15 DAYS AGO