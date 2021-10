HAYFIELD — The Hayfield volleyball team held off a tough effort from Triton to win in four games by scores of 25-13, 23-25, 25-16, 25-18 in Hayfield Monday. The Vikings (13-8 overall) cruised to a win in the first game, but the Cobras (4-16 overall) hung with them in the second game. Hayfield pulled within 24-23 when Reese Bauman put together back-to-back kills, but it wasn’t enough.

HAYFIELD, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO