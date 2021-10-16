Celebrity Birthdays: Oct. 16

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
If a Happy Days revival ever happened, Ron Howard has someone in mind to play his former character, Richie Cunningham. Ron played Richie on Happy Days from 1974 until 1984. Fans continue to ask Ron and the other stars if they see the show ever getting a remake. Ron shared...
They’re both masters of makeup, though in very different styles. Gene Simmons is the famous elaborately-painted face of the rock band KISS, and his daughter has followed in his footsteps in some surprising ways, with her own personal twists. Get to know Sophie Tweed-Simmons here. Known also as simply Sophie...
Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
If your parents are Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, we can only imagine it's hard to break away from the bright lights of Hollywood. And seemingly, the former couple's three children have all been lured. At one point or another, all of the DeVito-Perlman kids have dabbled in acting, but it was recently announced that their oldest child, 38-year-old Lucy DeVito, will be starring alongside her father on a new series. To see Lucy now and find out what she's working on with her dad, read on.
Peter Scolari through the years 1980: (L-R) Georgia Engel, Merwin Goldsmith, Marcia Lewis, Peter Scolari, Adrian Zmed, Francine Tacker, Annie Potts, Lorna Patterson promotional photo for the ABC tv series 'Goodtime Girls'. (Photo by Denis Plehn /American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/ABC)
Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
What makes an album stand the test of time? Mostly it’s the music – songs that resonate with the listener long after the final note has played out. But it also has something to do with the art that accompanies it – whether that’s a photograph, a painting, a collage or something else altogether.The album cover is arguably less valued than it once was. Moody solo shots or images of bands slouching against brick walls have become the norm (thanks Ramones), or else artists go for plain covers with their name in block letters, in the belief that simple is...
Shelley Long is taking it easy in Los Angeles. The 72-year-old "Modern Family" alum was spotted out and about in Los Angeles earlier this month with her pet Chihuahua. The star, who isn't often photographed publicly, kept her outfit simple, wearing a blue shirt, grey jacket, Nike sneakers, long socks and cuffed grey jeans. Her iconic blonde hair fell over her shoulders and she also donned stylish clear-rimmed glasses.
Peter Scolari, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the offbeat sitcom "Bosom Buddies'' and later appeared alongside Bob Newhart in "Newhart,'' died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 66. His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed his death in a statement. Scolari won an Emmy for...
Granville Adams, who appeared in acclaimed HBO prison drama Oz, has died of cancer. The actor played inmate Zahir Arif in the show from 1997. He appeared in a recurring role in Homicide: Life On The Street, which co-starred Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andre Braugher. The actor’s family announced the news of...
David Bowie's estate is set to release a posthumous album and more to mark the late music legend's 75th birthday next year. The Suffragette City hitmaker passed away two days after his 69th birthday in 2016, following a private battle with cancer. The singer would have been turning 75 on...
Happy Birthday Snoop!! Snoop Dogg AKA Uncle Snoop, has always played homage to the truth to life old school players and pimps, so it is was only fitting that Snoop Dogg would celebrate his 50th birthday in playas ball fashion with a party of 300 guests along with a gift from his family a restored 1955 […]
