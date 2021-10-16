Astros rally past Red Sox to take Game 1

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are going to face off in the American League Championship Series, with a trip to the World Series on the line. If recent history is any indication, it’s going to be quite intense. A few things have happened since these two teams last met in the ALCS — something about a sign-stealing operation from 2017 getting exposed? We’d have to check the records on that one. But we need not even explore that aspect of this budding rivalry of sorts to recall some craziness from their previous playoff meeting....

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO