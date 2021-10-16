CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Nuclear deal: Tough talk aside, can Russia and China get Iran to the table?

By Howard LaFranchi - YAHOO!News
ourcommunitynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. admonitions that time is running out for...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

US can't defend against new Chinese hypersonic missiles, official warns

America cannot defend against hypersonic missiles, a senior official warned, after China allegedly tested new weaponry in an accelerating global arms race. Robert Wood, America's disarmament ambassador, said Washington was "very concerned" after a report suggested Beijing had secretly tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that went around the globe in August.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Russia
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
realcleardefense.com

North Korea’s Laughable Military Sideshow

On Tuesday, footage hit the web of North Korean troops performing a variety of unusual “feats of strength” and similar displays of physical prowess before a packed crowd and the nation’s leader, Kim Jong Un. Videos of the sort aren’t out of the ordinary for North Korea, or even for more developed nations like China, Russia, and arguably even the United States.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
The Independent

Pentagon tests hypersonic weapons as Biden admits he is ‘worried’ by China’s arsenal

The US Navy and Army tested hypersonic weapon prototypes following China’s test launch of a nuclear-capable space missile that has “worried” Joe Biden.While China has denied reports it tested a hypersonic missile that circled the earth, claiming it was a "routine spacecraft experiment," the president said he was concerned about the August test that reportedly left the Pentagon stunned.The three “successful” tests of hypersonic weapon component prototypes NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Wednesday will inform the development of new weapons, the Pentagon said in a statement to Reuters.The Navy and Army will conduct a flight test of...
MILITARY
hot96.com

Britain warns China against dangerous military moves around Taiwan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Britain’s defence minister called on China on Thursday to find a peaceful way to settle its dispute with Taiwan, warning that Chinese incursions into the Taiwanese air defence zone were dangerous and could spark conflict. Western capitals and Taipei are on alert after the Chinese air force...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Top Republican on Homeland Security Committee urges Biden to stand up to China after they tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile and fix the administration's 'weak, spineless' reputation on the world stage

A senior Republican blasted the Biden administration's 'spineless reputation' on the global stage on Wednesday and demanded that President Biden stand up to China after it tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile. National security experts have warned that the U.S. does not have the ability to track or counter such sophisticated...
FOREIGN POLICY
UPI News

Merkel says Iran nuclear talks in 'decisive weeks' in final visit to Israel

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the importance of reaching a nuclear deal with Iran during a trip to Israel on Sunday. Merkel, making her farewell visit to Israel after 16 years as chancellor, said that negotiations to return Iran to a nuclear deal had reached "very decisive weeks" while speaking during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

NKorea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China

North Korea on Saturday accused the Biden administration of raising military tensions with China through its “reckless” backing of Taiwan and said that the growing U.S. military presence in the region constitutes a potential threat to the North. In comments carried by state media, North Korea Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong Ho criticized the United States for sending warships through the Taiwan Strait and providing Taiwan with upgraded weapons systems and military training.The United States’ “indiscreet meddling” in issues regarding Taiwan, which the North sees as entirely a Chinese internal affair, threatens to touch off a “delicate situation...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy