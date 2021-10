CHICAGO (CBS) — Shop earlier this year. That’s what some small businesses hit hard by the supply chain crisis are asking consumers to do. CBS 2’s Marissa Parra reports people also probably won’t see as many sales this holiday season. “One of my most popular fragrances is called ‘Patience.” But the ingredient local candle maker Anna Romo needed was out of stock. And patience only goes so far when holidays are around the corner. “I have three ‘Patience’ candles because of that,” she said. She’s had to find dozens of backups including new fragrances and new jars. “Even down to like my wick holders,” she said. What’s holding...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO