The price has decreased up to $26.29. Uniswap price analysis predicts a bearish trend. Cryptocurrency is supported at $23.671. The price has been traveling low for the past few days as the bears have been struggling to remain at the lead. A downtrend has been observed today as well, as the price has been lowered to the $26.3 level as the bears have regained their strength. This has proved to be quite detrimental for the overall coin value, as chances of recovery have been postponed. It is expected that further decline will follow in the upcoming hours as well.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO