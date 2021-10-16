Project LEAD hosts conversation with juvenile judge

A Nashville nonprofit is hosting an eight-week program for teens which focuses on setting their lives back on track and steering them away from a lifestyle that could send them to jail.

On Saturday, October 16, the nonprofit, Be About Change, is offering a special opportunity to hear from a juvenile judge.

It's happening at the East Park Community Center at 10 a.m.

The eight-week program, Project LEAD, targets kids 12 to 19 in the community and provides them with invaluable life lessons.

As part of the Project LEAD youth leadership series, Saturday's free event features a conversation with Judge Sheila Calloway of the Juvenile Court of Metropolitan Nashville & Davidson County.

Judge Calloway will give an overview of the juvenile justice system - including current trends - with an emphasis on how youth can remain engaged in the community and out of detention.