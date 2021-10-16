Meet Z The Author, a standout artist from the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest

Oct 13, 2021, 19:01pm EST — 21-year-old rising Argentine star, songwriter, singer and rapper Nicki Nicole (@nicki.nicole, +10M) continues to display her genre-dexterity on her new NPR “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” which highlights the bandoneón, an ode to Argentina’s tango tradition. The live performance, filmed in Buenos Aires, showcases Nicki’s versatility as she strips down her high-energy rap sound to a more intimate style, focused on her soulful vocals and the depth of her musicality. The performance includes new acoustic arrangements for her break-out hit “Colocao” as well as her first single “Wapo Trakatero.” The second half of the performance reveals a string quartet performance of “Parte De Mi,” the title track for Nicki’s upcoming album arriving on October 28th at 6pm ET — watch here!
