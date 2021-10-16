CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Z The Author, a standout artist from the 2021 Tiny Desk Contest

By Scott Simon
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 Tiny Desk Contest wrapped up last month with the announcement of this year's winner, Neffy, and her song "Wait Up." But the Contest's panel of judges saw thousands of incredible entries from around the country, and Weekend Edition has been highlighting some of them. One of those...

