There is nothing better than a project like the Line 3 pipeline replacement project. The benefits are countless, some of which will not be realized for years to come. The impact on our workforce is one that should not be overlooked. Thanks to this project, there were thousands of workers hired, with most being from right here in Minnesota. This job prioritized working with our local unions and cleared out the union halls to add to their crew.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO