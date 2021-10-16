CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa’s largest film festival kicks off in Burkina Faso

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfrica's largest film festival kicks off Saturday in Burkina Faso amid both the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing jihadi insurgency in the West African nation that has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 1 million in recent years. Alex Moussa Sawadogo, head of the Pan-African Film and...

