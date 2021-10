The Barons were a very good minor league baseball team — truly the only White Sox MiLB team that was good in 2021. Double-A is a big marker in a player’s development for several reasons. One, it has become the level where good players prove that they really are good — or where they fail. Triple-A, though it still has its value, has become more of a 40-man roster team, with former MLB players trying to stick with a team one last time; a Schaumburg alt-site team, if you will.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO