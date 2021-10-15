Royal Roundtable: Player Progress

In one of the late Maloofs years John Rinehart and Matina came up with a terrible and overly aggressive ticket pricing plan for the lower section. They set the prices way way too high. First, this decimated the already weak season ticket base for the most important seats. This also made them reliant on walk up sales and packs, which leads to swaths of unused seats for many nights. You can mitigate with sales and comp seats, but that pisses off your remaining season ticket holders. It was a fiscal and PR mess leading to the broadcast zooming in any trying to avoid wide shots some nights against bad eastern teams. It’s why Rinehart didn’t keep his role for a time. But Matina GOT all the way back and reinstalled Rinehart … and it looks like they’ve done it again. This is why most NBA teams don’t rehire the same people that helped fiscally derailed the same franchise just a few years ago.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO