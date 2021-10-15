CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Royal Roundtable: Player Progress

By Tim Maxwell
kingsherald.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkis glances around the specially-made conference table that could fit a giraffe and a Wissinger-sized ego. Everyone is here. The preseason roundtable is ready...except...NO ONE IS PAYING ATTENTION. "Greg, quit texting Vivek. He said the checks are on the way. Kevin, quit DMing with Monte. Tony, quit trying to...

kingsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingsherald.com

Tyrese Haliburton will face new challenges in his second season

Tyrese Haliburton's name was expected to be called early on the night of November 18th, 2020. It seemed like nearly everywhere you looked the Iowa State sophomore was being mocked between the sixth and eighth picks, if not earlier. The Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, and New York Knicks were lined...
NBA
kingsherald.com

Luke Walton wants Harrison Barnes taking 8 threes a game this season

Harrison Barnes is usually working out three to four hours before games and he gets his lifts in during the early morning hours or before practice. This is according to De'Aaron Fox, who said Barnes told him he has been on this routine since he was a rookie. Barnes likes to go through full workouts to get a sweat in and calm down a little before games.
NBA
kingsherald.com

Kings vs Jazz Game Thread

In one of the late Maloofs years John Rinehart and Matina came up with a terrible and overly aggressive ticket pricing plan for the lower section. They set the prices way way too high. First, this decimated the already weak season ticket base for the most important seats. This also made them reliant on walk up sales and packs, which leads to swaths of unused seats for many nights. You can mitigate with sales and comp seats, but that pisses off your remaining season ticket holders. It was a fiscal and PR mess leading to the broadcast zooming in any trying to avoid wide shots some nights against bad eastern teams. It’s why Rinehart didn’t keep his role for a time. But Matina GOT all the way back and reinstalled Rinehart … and it looks like they’ve done it again. This is why most NBA teams don’t rehire the same people that helped fiscally derailed the same franchise just a few years ago.
NBA
kingsherald.com

Warriors 119, Kings 107: Sloppy execution proves costly

Winning games in the NBA is hard, and it's even harder when you give good teams like the Warriors so many extra chances to do so. Despite the Warriors shooting worse overall than the Kings, Sacramento coughed the ball up 19 times to just 6 for Golden State, with the Warriors capitalizing to the tune of 29 points off those turnovers and beating the Kings 119 to 107.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Vlade Divac
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Damian Lillard
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Kobe Bryant lawsuit deposition reveals horrifying details of helicopter crash’s immediate aftermath

Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant was at the centre of a deposition for her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County over leaked photographs of her husband’s helicopter crash early in 2020. For the first time, that any hoop fan could recall, the widow of Kobe Bryant revealed the chilling details of how she learned of the tragic incident. In an article published by Yahoo Sports, Ryan Young provided a summary of Vanessa’s statements from the deposition.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chipotle#Reynolds Remembers#De Aaron#The Western Conference
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Dwight Howard breaks silence on flare up vs. Anthony Davis

The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

LaMelo Ball already won NBA fashion in the new season’s first game

The first game of LaMelo Ball’s second NBA season was more proof that the Charlotte Hornets’ point guard is on his way to becoming a superstar. After winning Rookie of the Year last year, Ball debuted this season with a brilliant game, powering Charlotte’s wild comeback against the Indiana Pacers — which included a 24-0 run in the third — to earn the win, 123-122.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley mocks Anthony Davis, Lakers

Charles Barkley coined a harsh nickname for Anthony Davis when the Los Angeles Lakers star was sidelined with a variety of injuries last season, and the Hall of Famer is making sure it sticks. The Lakers lost their season opener to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Barkley was highly...
NBA
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Time To Make Lineup Changes

After All-Star Lakers big man Anthony Davis expressed an interest in starting at center during the run-up to the 2021-22 regular season, the Lakers predictably scrapped that concept and allowed AD to jump at the four, alongside token starting center DeAndre Jordan, who is easily the third-best center on the roster behind Davis and Dwight Howard.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reveals That He Got Contract Offers From The Dallas Cowboys And Seattle Seahawks To Play In The NFL During The NBA's Lockout In 2011

LeBron James has been known as an extremely versatile player. While he may not be the best in certain areas, there are few things that he cannot do on the court. One of the things that stood out about him during his career though, was his athletic ability. LeBron James has been an absolute wrecking ball when getting to the rim, using his explosiveness and leaping ability to make insane finishes near the basket.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy