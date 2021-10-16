Support cat shelters

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recently I’ve noticed in the news media more cats are roaming around not registered....

Evening Star

Animal shelter at capacity

BUTLER — The DeKalb Animal Shelter is bursting at the seams. With 140 cats and about 20 dogs available for adoption, the facility is currently at capacity. “When COVID was going on, adoptions ramped,” shelter director Kelly Collins-Ross said. “Everybody wanted a pet.”. People would go and adopt dogs and...
AUBURN, IN
Fairfax Times

Adopt a cat

Meows! Purrs! I have taken the computer away from Noah and Abby this week as I want to share with you a few cat friends who need “Forever Homes” with humans to love who will love them too. MEOWS!. Paws, first, I want to share some cool cat facts. When...
PETS
Cody Enterprise

Animal shelter to trap, neuter, return feral cats

The Park County Animal Shelter is teaming up with Dr. Amy DeFries of Lifetime Small Animal Hospital to pilot a Trap-Neuter-Return program this week to address the overpopulation of so-called community cats in Cody. “Community cats (also known as feral cats) are outdoor cats that aren’t socialized to people,” said...
CODY, WY
thezebra.org

Stray Pets Sitting in Alexandria Shelter – Do You Know this Lost Dog or Cat?

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Have you lost a pet recently or know someone who has? Do you know these stray animals?. The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria is reaching out to the community to spread the word and help locate the families of these lost pets. “If you have access to neighborhood groups or websites like NextDoor where we are unable to share their information, please help us find their families by sharing their photos and information there,” says the shelter in a social media post this morning.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Powell Tribune

Shelter anxious to find homes for pets

Eldfriede Milburn, devoted chairman of the operating board of Caring for Powell Animals, counts the months that some animals have been confined in the city animal shelter. “You feel badly that so many have been in the shelter for so long, particularly the older dogs,” she said remorsefully. “They don’t seem to be wanted — the same with the cats.”
POWELL, WY
Fox News

101-year-old woman adopts 19-year-old cat from animal shelter

Old cats can still make new friends. Elderly animals typically have a harder time getting adopted. For one cat in North Carolina, however, his advanced age actually helped get him adopted into a very special home. Jane Bowers, the executive director of the Humane Society of Catawba County, spoke with...
PETS
ospreyobserver.com

Raining Cats And Dogs Shelter & Sanctuary Thankful For New Space

The sun is shining at Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter & Sanctuary, and with good reason. With the support of a $16K donation from Melissa Canfield, Brandon’s Honorary Mayor and Hi-Tech Automotive’s owner, and donations of time and materials from local businesses, some very deserving animals will soon have an expanded, air-conditioned kennel.
BRANDON, FL
kymkemp.com

30 Cats!!?? The Humboldt County Animal Shelter Is Maxed Out and Needs a Little Help From People Willing to Foster

Information from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter Facebook page:. Have you ever thought about fostering an animal that needs a little extra TLC? Now is the time! Over the past two days we have received 30 cats from a hoarding situation in which the owner has passed. Some are underage and need bottle feeding, some are ill, and others need better socialization. In addition to fosters we really could use donations of canned cat food. If you are interested in fostering please reach out to the shelter at 707-840-9132. If you have items to donate they can dropped off at the shelter.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
TBR News Media

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month!

October may be known as the month of pumpkin-flavored everything, apple-picking, fall foliage, and haunted houses but it’s also Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, a rescue initiative started by the American Humane Society in 1981 to help the estimated 3 to 4 million animals waiting in shelters every year get the loving, forever homes that they deserve.
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
iheartcats.com

Abandoned Blind Cat Survived Euthanasia To Become The “Shelter’s Companion”

IHeartCats works closely with Greater Good Charities by donating part of each sale to their various charity efforts. One of these programs, Rescue Bank, works to donate quality dog food to shelters and animal rescues in need. Some organizations could not run without kind donations like this, so by supporting us you’re making happy endings like the ones below possible!
PETS
Mountain Mail

Cat nap

When my friend adopted her cat, Penelope, she soon discovered that unlike her previous cats, Penelope was active at night, even re-arranging cushions, baskets and the dog’s beds. Penelope, who was only 10 months old, was just acting out her ancestral nature. Over time, as Penelope adjusted to her new...
PETS
Fairfax Times

Support upcoming fundraisers for rescue dogs and cats

Barks! I don’t know much about my mama. She is a beautiful lady who did her best to raise her puppies in the way we should go, so we would be good canine citizens of our community. Barkingly, she wanted us to have the bestest “forever homes” with humans to love who will love us too. Paws, most of all, she didn’t want us to be wanting anything; so she worked with the Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART) to help us be taken care of before finding her home.
PETS
koit.com

Hayward Animal Shelter: Rocket

Rocket is a 10 month old male puppy who is easy to leash, loves attention and giving kisses. He’s definitely more of a people-pup, enjoying quality time over play time. He would do well in a home with older children. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.
HAYWARD, CA
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dog at Bedford Animal Shelter tests positive for parvo; shelter temporarily closed

The Bedford Animal Shelter is closed after a dog was diagnosed with parvovirus, the shelter announced Thursday morning. The staff said they received a dog with the virus Wednesday, and because it’s highly contagious and potentially deadly to pets, the shelter is closed to the public and will not accept any owner surrenders for at least 10 days.
BEDFORD, TX

