Support cat shelters

Information from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter Facebook page:. Have you ever thought about fostering an animal that needs a little extra TLC? Now is the time! Over the past two days we have received 30 cats from a hoarding situation in which the owner has passed. Some are underage and need bottle feeding, some are ill, and others need better socialization. In addition to fosters we really could use donations of canned cat food. If you are interested in fostering please reach out to the shelter at 707-840-9132. If you have items to donate they can dropped off at the shelter.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO