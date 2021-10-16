Support cat shelters

BUTLER — The DeKalb Animal Shelter is bursting at the seams. With 140 cats and about 20 dogs available for adoption, the facility is currently at capacity. “When COVID was going on, adoptions ramped,” shelter director Kelly Collins-Ross said. “Everybody wanted a pet.”. People would go and adopt dogs and...
EAST BROOKFIELD - A local man who had taken in cats over many years recently had to leave his home and could not take the animals with him. He reached out to Second Chance Animal Services, a non-profit animal welfare organization, for help. The people at Second Chance soon realized...
Meows! Purrs! I have taken the computer away from Noah and Abby this week as I want to share with you a few cat friends who need “Forever Homes” with humans to love who will love them too. MEOWS!. Paws, first, I want to share some cool cat facts. When...
The Park County Animal Shelter is teaming up with Dr. Amy DeFries of Lifetime Small Animal Hospital to pilot a Trap-Neuter-Return program this week to address the overpopulation of so-called community cats in Cody. “Community cats (also known as feral cats) are outdoor cats that aren’t socialized to people,” said...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Do you know of folks with cats or dogs in the Tri-Cities area who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness?. The Street Dog Coalition and Colonial Heights Animal Services are teaming up to offer a free veterinary clinic for homeless and near-homeless pet owners in the metro Richmond area.
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Have you lost a pet recently or know someone who has? Do you know these stray animals?. The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria is reaching out to the community to spread the word and help locate the families of these lost pets. “If you have access to neighborhood groups or websites like NextDoor where we are unable to share their information, please help us find their families by sharing their photos and information there,” says the shelter in a social media post this morning.
Eldfriede Milburn, devoted chairman of the operating board of Caring for Powell Animals, counts the months that some animals have been confined in the city animal shelter. “You feel badly that so many have been in the shelter for so long, particularly the older dogs,” she said remorsefully. “They don’t seem to be wanted — the same with the cats.”
Old cats can still make new friends. Elderly animals typically have a harder time getting adopted. For one cat in North Carolina, however, his advanced age actually helped get him adopted into a very special home. Jane Bowers, the executive director of the Humane Society of Catawba County, spoke with...
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Organizers at a local animal shelter are asking for your patience. The Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society was forced to close its cat room recently temporarily. The shelter wasn't allowing any cats to leave during that time and avoided bringing in new rescues. It created an...
The sun is shining at Raining Cats and Dogs Shelter & Sanctuary, and with good reason. With the support of a $16K donation from Melissa Canfield, Brandon’s Honorary Mayor and Hi-Tech Automotive’s owner, and donations of time and materials from local businesses, some very deserving animals will soon have an expanded, air-conditioned kennel.
Information from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter Facebook page:. Have you ever thought about fostering an animal that needs a little extra TLC? Now is the time! Over the past two days we have received 30 cats from a hoarding situation in which the owner has passed. Some are underage and need bottle feeding, some are ill, and others need better socialization. In addition to fosters we really could use donations of canned cat food. If you are interested in fostering please reach out to the shelter at 707-840-9132. If you have items to donate they can dropped off at the shelter.
Employees at the Animal Friends Connection Humane Society estimate that more than 80 kittens have been left at their doorstep within the past year. Over the course of nine days this past summer, 25 cats and kittens were left at the 933 S. Cherokee Lane location by unknown individuals. “In...
October may be known as the month of pumpkin-flavored everything, apple-picking, fall foliage, and haunted houses but it’s also Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, a rescue initiative started by the American Humane Society in 1981 to help the estimated 3 to 4 million animals waiting in shelters every year get the loving, forever homes that they deserve.
IHeartCats works closely with Greater Good Charities by donating part of each sale to their various charity efforts. One of these programs, Rescue Bank, works to donate quality dog food to shelters and animal rescues in need. Some organizations could not run without kind donations like this, so by supporting us you’re making happy endings like the ones below possible!
KANAB, Utah (ABC4) – This Saturday is National Community Cat Day — a day to appreciate the furry felines in our lives while raising awareness of the risks that community cats face every day. “Community cats” is a term that Best Friends Animal Society and other animal welfare organizations are...
When my friend adopted her cat, Penelope, she soon discovered that unlike her previous cats, Penelope was active at night, even re-arranging cushions, baskets and the dog’s beds. Penelope, who was only 10 months old, was just acting out her ancestral nature. Over time, as Penelope adjusted to her new...
Barks! I don’t know much about my mama. She is a beautiful lady who did her best to raise her puppies in the way we should go, so we would be good canine citizens of our community. Barkingly, she wanted us to have the bestest “forever homes” with humans to love who will love us too. Paws, most of all, she didn’t want us to be wanting anything; so she worked with the Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART) to help us be taken care of before finding her home.
Rocket is a 10 month old male puppy who is easy to leash, loves attention and giving kisses. He’s definitely more of a people-pup, enjoying quality time over play time. He would do well in a home with older children. To adopt call Hayward Animal Shelter (510) 293 – 7200.
The Bedford Animal Shelter is closed after a dog was diagnosed with parvovirus, the shelter announced Thursday morning. The staff said they received a dog with the virus Wednesday, and because it’s highly contagious and potentially deadly to pets, the shelter is closed to the public and will not accept any owner surrenders for at least 10 days.
