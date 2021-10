All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Considering the abundance of dried fruit and jerky at the grocery store, you might think the only people who need food dehydrators are hardcore homesteaders. But once you try drying food yourself it’s easy to get hooked. Instead of spending big bucks on that dried meat and fruit leather or throwing out bumper crops of produce because you don’t have the patience for canning, you can just slice, arrange, allow to dry, and keep from wasting money and food in the process.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO