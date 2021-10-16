CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Living wage

Times News
 8 days ago

Labor is in short supply, so it is more expensive. Longing for pre-COVID times will not help. What will help...

Report: R.I. has 13th-highest minimum wage in U.S. when adjusting for cost of living

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the 13th-highest minimum wage relative to the cost of living in the United States in 2020, according to a report from Self Financial Inc. The adjusted minimum wage in the report, $11.35 per hour, was based on the state having a cost of living 1.3% higher than the national average. The state’s actual minimum wage is $11.50 per hour, higher than the national minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Rhode Island’s minimum wage was last raised by $1 in Oct. 2020.
Minimum wage must increase

As Americans are finishing the war against COVID-19 pandemic, a new war seems to be heating up. As those in the media would call it, “Striketober” is making itself out to be more than just phase. Workers across the nation are starting to go on strike; as more than 10,000...
Indiana has 15th lowest cost-of-living adjusted minimum wage, study finds

Indiana has the 15th lowest cost-of-living adjusted minimum wage in the country, a new study has found. The Hoosier State has a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, in line with the federal minimum wage, which was last raised in 2009. A total of 30 states have since increased their minimum wages above the federal rate of $7.25 per hour as inflation and cost of living have increased.
Letter: Employers still refusing to pay workers a living wage

Regarding the letter "Workers won’t return because employers are cheap" (Oct. 14): Indeed, this seems to be true. Suppose a worker is paid $12.75 an hour. Working 40 hours a week for 52 weeks, the worker would earn $26,520 for the year, before deducting for taxes and Social Security. Letter:...
How the minimum wage lost relevance

The federal minimum wage is now just 28% of average hourly earnings. That's just half its level in 1968, when the ratio was 54%. Why it matters: The federal minimum is so low — well below the living wage in all states — that it has at this point lost most of its power as an anchoring mechanism.
The labor shortage is a wage shortage | Sheneman

If you’re a regular reader of financial news you no doubt have read about the country’s current “labor shortage.” I put “labor shortage” in quotes because that’s not really what’s happening. Some businesses and industries are absolutely having a difficult time hiring, not because people don’t want to work but because they don’t want to work for what they’re being offered. Employers who previously were able to staff up and pay non-living wages are shocked that people don’t want to work full time and live in their cars during a pandemic.
Viewpoint: Price transparency will keep wages in line with inflation

Healthcare price transparency is the key to reducing healthcare costs and increasing employee wages, an act President Joe Biden is proposing in a final federal rule, Cynthia Fisher, founder of patientrightsadvocate.org and ViaCord, wrote in Barron's Oct. 14. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, the cost of the average annual...
Workforce Solutions Borderplex announces near $2 increase to living wage

EL PASO – A family of three, including two full-time working adults and one child, must earn no less than $14.39 per hour to be able to provide basic family needs without leaning on public assistance. Previously, the living wage was set at $12.51 per hour. The latest living wage, also referred to as family wage, was approved by the Workforce Solutions Board of Directors on September 16, and will serve as the benchmark for which occupations WSB participants are enrolled into training for the fiscal year beginning October 1. WSB will not invest into training for occupations that earn below this hourly wage.
Higher expectations for low-wage jobs

Since unemployment spiked at a record high of 15% in April 2020 (according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics), the labor force in the U.S. has been a mess. It's affecting everyone, whether it be your favorite restaurant closing early (or permanently) or the supply chains of goods from around the world.
Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $25 by 2025

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bank of America announced that it has raised it's minimum hourly wage to $21, as part of the next step toward the company's plan to increase minimum wage to $25 by 2025. In the last four years, the company's minimum wage has been increasing steadily.
This Is the Occupation With the Oldest Workers

More and more people are working into their later years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many Americans don’t have enough money to retire, at least if they want to keep their current financial lifestyles. People who want to live as they have need to remain employed full time. This has several consequences. Among […]
Fourth Stimulus Check: Can You Expect Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has returned to where it was in early 2020, though shortages and inflation persist. Still, some people have been left behind. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago, though millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
EEOC: Schuylkill wrong in tax office restructure

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has ruled that Schuylkill County was wrong when it restructured the tax assessment office. In March the board voted 2-1 to take away tax claim director duties from the chief assessor, changing the salary from $68,852 to $53,732.36. The assistant director tax assessment/claim office is now the deputy chief assessor, lowering the salary from $47,057 to $39,727.18.
Pl. Valley makes no change to mask rules

One month after a board member made a motion to give parents the option to exempt their child from wearing a mask in school, Pleasant Valley School District’s administration recommended Thursday continuing to comply with the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s order and requiring a doctor’s approval for a medical exemption.
