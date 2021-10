At the July trade deadline, one of the biggest moves was when the White Sox acquired likely Hall of Fame-bound closer Craig Kimbrel, from the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs. With the deal, the White Sox had formed what looked like the scariest bullpen in baseball gearing up for an October run. Now, here we are only three months later, and the White Sox are looking to move on from Kimbrel after getting bounced in the ALDS.

