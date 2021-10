WASHINGTON — DC Police responded to three different homicides across the city, from just after 2 p.m. Friday through the overnight hours on Saturday. The first person shot dead was 25-year-old Malik Bullock. DC Police responded to 600 Block of Division Avenue, Northeast, for the report of the sounds of gunshots. After arriving on the scene, officers located an unconscious and unresponsive Bullock, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

