CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

By Neha Chamaria
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is known for her stock-picking skills.
  • Among all of Cathie Wood's stocks, a healthcare, fintech, and defense stock look particularly tempting.
  • Buy and hold these stocks for at least 10 years to reap maximum returns.

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, has changed the perception about exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Wood's investment philosophy of investing in disruptive innovation stocks has made her a lot of money, and her strategy of revealing her trades on a daily basis has found much respect among investors. Specifically, Cathie Wood primarily invests in growth stocks, so her trades offer a great starting point for investors to research and buy stocks with multibagger potential for the long haul.

As of Oct. 15, Ark Invest operated six actively managed ETFs that held as many as 152 stocks between them. Among these, here are three stocks I believe you could buy and hold for the next 10 years, at least.

Get ready to be surprised: While two of these Cathie Wood stocks are typical growth stocks with exponential potential, the third is an established industrial heavyweight that's been a multibagger.

A top bet on an industry ready to explode

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is among Cathie Wood's top stocks. As of Oct. 15:

  • Teladoc Health is Ark Invest's second-largest holding after Tesla among all its ETFs combined.
  • It is the largest holding in the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF.
  • It is the second-largest holding in Ark Invest's flagship fund, Ark Innovation ETF.

Ark Invest first bought shares in the virtual care company in September 2020, and there's been no stopping since. I vehemently share Cathie Wood's conviction on this stock: Teladoc Health is a top bet in an industry with exponential growth potential.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5JqG_0cTBnx1L00
Image source: Getty Images.

All you need to do is look at Teladoc Health's recent operational performance to gauge how far the stock can go. Granted, past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but the truth is that it's only now -- after the COVID-19 pandemic -- that people have started opting for online consultations. In other words, the virtual healthcare market has barely started growing and there could be no limit to how big it can become in the next decade or so.

Frost & Sullivan, for example, pegs virtual care in the U.S. alone to grow nearly 40% annually through 2025. Teladoc Health is already the world's leading provider in virtual care, providing a wide array of services from doctor consultations for primary care to chronic disease management.

In the first half of 2021, Teladoc Health grew its revenue by an astounding 127% year over year as total visits on its platform surged 40%. The company expects to generate $2 billion or more in revenue this year, or nearly 85% higher than 2020. With the company also recently expanding its primary care service to commercial organizations and with health insurance giants like Aetna trying to keep up with Teladoc Health, this is one stock that could roll on its way to the trillion-dollar club by the next decade.

The best stock in a critical industry

Cathie Wood owns Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in two Ark Invest ETFs, and has been buying the stock consistently since the beginning of the year.

National defense is a critical part of federal spending in the U.S., with the nation spending more on defense than other advanced economies when measured in terms of the economy's size: Defense accounted for 11% of federal spending last year. At $768 billion, the defense spending bill for fiscal 2022 is 5% higher over 2021. That makes defense stocks great investments for the long term; and if you were to pick one stock, Lockheed Martin, the largest defense contractor in the U.S. with a huge backlog, is a top pick.

In 2020, the U.S. government brought in sales worth $65.4 billion for Lockheed Martin, making up 74% of its total sales. Its F-35 Lightning II combat fighter program, also its largest, accounted for 28% of the company's total sales last year. As of June, Lockheed Martin had a backlog value of $141.7 billion, of which 39% could be realized within the next 12 months, and roughly 61% in the next 24 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GY71E_0cTBnx1L00

LMT data by YCharts

The best part is, you get paid while Lockheed Martin converts its growing backlog into revenue. The stock has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and currently yields a healthy 3.1%. Dividend growth has contributed substantially to Lockheed Martin's stock returns in the past decade, and that's likely to continue in the coming decade. With the company also running a share repurchase program worth $6 billion, it's a top-notch stock to own for the long term.

A stunning growth stock that's making huge moves

As of Oct. 15, Square (NYSE:SQ) was the sixth-largest stock in ARK Invest's entire portfolio of all ETFs combined.

Square stock may have slowed down after its torrid run last year, but that doesn't temper the growth stock's potential over the next decade or so. That's because Square's growing seller ecosystem from individuals to industries and an app that's grabbing eyeballs hint at significant growth potential ahead for the fintech stock.

From starting off in 2009 with a tiny card reader, Square has evolved into a fintech company that combines software and hardware to offer sellers a multitude of products and services from payments and point-of-sale solutions to analytics and business loans. Square also launched Square Banking for its U.S. sellers last quarter, is expanding its business rapidly from small to mid-market merchants, and is growing its international footprint.

Above all, Square's Cash App, which allows individuals to manage money, transfer money, and trade Bitcoin, is gaining solid traction. Revenue from Cash App grew at a compound annual rate of 258% in the past two years. Cash App alone raked in revenue worth $3.3 billion and gross profit of $546 million in the second quarter, or almost 48% of Square's total gross profit.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a huge catalyst, with Square's inflows per monthly transacting active Cash App customer nearly doubling in just two years. With Square recently teaming up with TikTok to tap social media for growth and on track to acquire Australia's buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay, that serves 16 million consumers, there's a lot for investors to look forward to in this growth-hungry company.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Watch This Earnings Season

Square is thriving, but it faces high expectations and challenging comparisons heading into its Q3 report. After strong Q2 results, another good quarter in Q3 could really send the stock higher. The growth story behind the web development company Wix.com could get a lift if earnings meet projections. Now that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is likely to be bought out soon. Ocugen's stock may catch fire on a key regulatory update. Stocks rarely go straight up. When they do, the uncommon occurrence is called a "parabolic move." In stock terminology, such as move is defined by a sudden and dramatic increase in buying volume, thereby causing the company's share price to rapidly rise in a manner that resembles a parabola.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

Historically, the market falls 10% about once every 20 months. Broad sell-offs often create buying opportunities for long-term investors. "Stock market crash" is a phrase no investor likes to hear, but it's a situation you will face sooner or later. Going back to 1928, the S&P 500 has fallen by 10% or more on 54 different occasions, approximately once every 1.7 years. At face value, that information may seem alarming, but consider the silver lining: Every past downturn has ended with the market hitting a new high.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. But these short-term reactions don't mean it's time to bail on solid stocks. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE:IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they're worth owning.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buy And Hold#Defense Contractor#Cathie Wood Stocks#Fintech#Multibagger#Tdoc#Ark Innovation Etf#Teladoc Health
The Motley Fool

3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

Inflation. That's a word that seems to be on everyone's mind these days. For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Managing a Diverse Stock Portfolio When Your Capital Is Limited

If your goal is to build out a diverse portfolio of at least 25 stocks, it may be daunting to think about how to afford this kind of investment on a budget. In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers, Jason Hall, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, and Neil Patel offer their strategies for managing a diverse long-term stock portfolio.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are Up at Least 7,400%. Are They Still Buys?

Shopify's success is aligned with its customers. That's a powerful incentive for management and a plus for shareholders. New investors should put Netflix’s past growth into perspective. Numerous hurricane-force tailwinds will continue to drive MercadoLibre's growth higher. One of the sentiments shared most often in investing is "That ship has...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Could Moderna Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Moderna predicts $20 billion in coronavirus vaccine sales this year. The company is expanding its offerings in the coronavirus space as it works on potential boosters and a next-generation vaccine candidate. Programs in cytomegalovirus and HIV, if successful, could result in game-changing products. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has helped many investors get...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

Stocks rose last week, as both the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) gained more than 1%. Earnings season ramps up with a flood of fresh earnings reports over the next few trading days. Let's take a closer look at a few highly anticipated announcements from...
STOCKS
Forbes

How To Squeeze 6%-Plus Dividends Out Of Blue-Chip Stocks

Most income investors limit themselves to mere “common” dividends. But there’s no need for us to settle for 2% blue-chip yields when we can bank 6%+ payouts from the same companies. Let’s use. Bank of America. (BAC) as our example. The stock should keep sailing as the 10-year Treasury rate...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks We Recently Bought (and Why You Should Too)

Time to time we like to check in with our Fool.com contributors to see what they've recently added to their portfolios. In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Demitri Kalogeropoulos, Brian Withers, and Neil Patel tell us why they decided to buy shares of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI), Square (NYSE:SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND).
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

How Low Can Moderna Stock Go?

The average analysts' price target doesn't foresee Moderna's shares changing much from current levels. Moderna's valuation conundrum makes it hard to predict what the stock might do. The stock could fall another 30%, though, if it's clear that Moderna's vaccine sales will slump after 2022. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is no longer...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Top Picks for High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be an excellent long-term addition to your portfolio, but there are many out there to choose from. How to pick the right one? In this video clip from "The 5," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributor Jason Hall reviews a list of REITs he thinks are smart investments right now.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Explosive Stocks to Buy Right Now

When it comes to high-powered growth stocks, good things come to those who wait. Admittedly, not every growth story you back will pan out over the long term, but just a handful of big winners can have an outsize impact on your investing performance and deliver life-changing returns. If you're...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Mark Cuban Won't Invest in Bitcoin Futures ETF

Why invest in a Bitcoin futures ETF when you can buy the real thing?. Bitcoin (BTC) hit a new all-time high this week, passing the $65,000 mark for the first time. A large part of the reason for its recent price rise was the successful launch of a Bitcoin Futures Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

AMC Stock Is Up Nearly 1,700% This Year -- Where Will It Go Next?

AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) performance in 2021 so far has been nothing short of remarkable, despite there being little about the underlying business to justify such a dramatic move higher. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 4, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Rachel Warren, and Jason Hall discuss why AMC has rallied, the positive developments with the business itself (there are a few), and where the stock could go from here.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy