CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

David Moyes wants to challenge top four with West Ham and thinks Everton do too

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BJ3XZ_0cTBmoMF00

West Ham manager David Moyes wants his side to challenge the top four and believes Everton boss Rafael Benitez is aiming to do the same.

The Hammers will travel to Goodison Park on Sunday, with former Everton boss Moyes looking to improve on his record of two wins from 15 Premier League matches against sides managed by Benitez.

West Ham are currently ninth in the table with three wins from their opening seven matches, while Everton are three points better off in fifth, level on 14 points with Manchester United and Manchester City.

“I can speak because I’m the manager of West Ham and my plan is to challenge the top four,” Moyes said.

“I’m hoping I can challenge the top four and maybe catch one, maybe topple one. That’s what I want to do. That’s what I’ve let the players know in terms of where I’m aiming.

“I can only speak for Everton as (their) ex-manager. I can’t speak for Rafa. But Everton is a big club, with big traditions and they’ve challenged the top four, certainly in my time there.

“There was a constant challenge. It was really difficult to break in, but we did it on one occasion. So I think Rafa might be thinking the exact same as I did at the time, he may be thinking even more.”

The pair met a number of times in Merseyside derbies when Benitez was in charge of Liverpool and Moyes managed Everton, and the West Ham boss was complimentary about the new Toffees chief.

“I think there is an identity to Rafa, I think his teams are really well-organised, well-coached and I think he prepares his teams in a fashion where I think he understands the level of players that he has got,” the West Ham manager said.

“If he has an extremely talented group of players he can play a more expansive style, if he has a group he thinks are maybe not quite so strong he can play more tighter and maybe not open up quite so much.

“But that comes from being a good coach and a good manager and understanding the group of players you have got.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Team news: Everton v West Ham

Everton forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison will miss a sixth and fifth game respectively due to injury. Lucas Digne is available following injury, while Yerry Mina is expected to feature after international duty. West Ham United have "one or two injuries" according to manager David Moyes, but Ryan Fredericks could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Moyes
SkySports

David Moyes exclusive: My greatest team, the West Ham way, Everton reunion

David Moyes has managed four clubs over an eight-year period since he left Goodison Park and yet for most fans, he is still primarily associated with Everton. However, while his name was cemented into Toffees folklore during 11 years on Merseyside in which the team finished inside the Premier League's top eight on nine occasions, it is in the east end of London, at West Ham, where Moyes' greatest-ever project is unfolding.
PREMIER LEAGUE
soccertimes.com

Everton vs West Ham Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Everton (6/4) vs West Ham (9/5) On Sunday afternoon, Everton host West Ham at Goodison Park, in a clash between two teams that will be hoping to finish in the Premier League’s top-six this season. Everton. The Toffees have enjoyed a decent start to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Hurst excited by Moyes' West Ham

West Ham United legend Geoff Hurst has said the club are enjoying a 'great journey'. The Hammers have so far performed well whilst juggling Premier League and Europa League duties. David Moyes' side have won both of their group games, and Hurst thinks they are capable of going all the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Hammers
chatsports.com

Everton 0-1 West Ham: David Moyes' men secure a deserved win through Angelo Ogbonna's header to move sixth and condemn the Toffees to their first home defeat of the season

Angelo Ogbonna's powerful header earned West Ham all three points to move them up to sixth and condemn Everton to their first home loss of the campaign. The visitors dominated the first half and had the ball in the net through Tomas Soucek, but the Czech was correctly flagged for offside.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Buffalo News

West Ham's Moyes 'annoyed' at narrow win over Everton

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — West Ham manager David Moyes was thankful for Angelo Ogbonna’s 74th-minute headed goal in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over former club Everton but annoyed that his side had not scored more before then. Center back Ogbonna flicked home a header late on for a Premier League high...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

David Moyes insists he won't be managing at the age of 70 like Claudio Ranieri as West Ham manager insists his side can challenge for a place in the top four

David Moyes, 58, is contemplating the fact that Claudio Ranieri, 70 next week, is back out of retirement and in the front line of football again and wondering where he might be in twelve years’ time. ‘My plan is not to manage like Claudio Ranieri, that’s for sure,’ he insists....
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Moyes haunts Everton as Ogbonna sends West Ham sixth

Angelo Ogbonna's late header earned West Ham United a 1-0 win at Everton on Sunday and lifted them to sixth in the Premier League table. The visitors struggled to create clearcut chances at Goodison Park with Everton aiming to move into the top four with a draw on Merseyside, but Ogbonna's goal secured a vital three points for West Ham manager David Moyes against his former club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Confirmed team news - Everton v West Ham

Everton make two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Manchester United before the international break. Yerry Mina was in action for Colombia and only flew back to Merseyside on Friday so is on the bench, with Seamus Coleman coming in. Alex Iwobi replaced Anthony Gordon in the other change.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Everton: Why the West Ham United clash is crucial for Everton

Everton host West Ham United on Sunday in a clash which should be seen as a derby for both the teams involved. The Toffees have racked up 14 points in the Premier League so far, winning 4, drawing 2 and losing just 1. Whereas West Ham have accumulated 11 points, winning 3, drawing 2 and losing 2 during the same time period.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham boss Moyes highlights Nevin influence for victory at Everton

West Ham boss David Moyes paid tribute to Paul Nevin after victory at Everton. Angelo Ogbonna struck a set-piece winner on Sunday. Afterwards, Moyes said: "I was a bit worried because I thought we didn't control the Brentford game as well as I wanted to do it. I still don't think we deserved to lose, but that's another story.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes calls for more clean sheets from West Ham after Everton win

West Ham manager David Moyes believes consistency and clean sheets are the key to success this season.The 1-0 win at Everton was only the third time in their last 19 Premier League matches stretching back to March they had shut out their opponents.It was a failing which cost them a shot at Champions League qualification as they fell away from the top four in the final couple of months of last season.After both their defeats so far the Hammers have bounced back with a win and while that is important for Moyes, he is targeting an improvement.“I don’t know my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

West Ham manager Moyes: Zouma improving our defensive quality

West Ham United manager David Moyes has said the presence of Kurt Zouma has raised the level of his other defenders. The French centre-back was recruited from crosstown rivals Chelsea this past summer. Zouma has started West Ham's last four Premier League games, including Sunday's win over Everton at Goodison...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

41K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy