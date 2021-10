PERU – The Mendota Trojans wrapped up the regular season falling to St. Bede 33-15 in a contest marked by big plays from the Bruins. The Trojans had a slim lead at the half, 15-14, but touchdowns from St. Bede in the hands of Tyreke Fortney and Luke Story propelled them to the victory in the second half. The Trojans end the season 5-4, playoff eligible for the first time in seven years and likely to be facing a road game next weekend. Mendota will find out their opponent when pairing is announced Saturday night. St. Bede also will be playing next weekend, possibly at home after finishing the season with a 7-2 record.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO