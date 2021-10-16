CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

‘They took advantage of two mistakes’: Alex Cora, Chris Sale react to Red Sox’ Game 1 pitching in loss to Astros

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 8 days ago

Sale pitched 2 2/3 innings in his start on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQIgp_0cTBjuEK00
Red Sox starter Chris Sale (left) leaves Game 1 of the ALCS in the third inning.

With Chris Sale pitching just 2 2/3 innings in Game 1 of the ALCS, the Red Sox relied heavily on their bullpen in Friday’s 5-4 loss to the Astros.

The Red Sox’ ace got tabbed to start Game 1 after arguably having two of the worst starts of his career, including his Game 2 performance in the ALDS where he allowed five runs in just one inning.

The first two innings of Friday’s game showed some signs that Sale’s slump would continue. He walked Astros leadoff hitter Jose Altuve to start the game and allowed a single to Alex Bregman two hitters later. A wild pitch moved both of them into scoring position, which helped score Altuve on a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

After getting out of the first inning allowing just one run, Sale dug himself into deep trouble in the second. He got the first Astros hitter out but gave up back-to-back singles to Yuri Gurriel and Chas McCormick before hitting Martin Maldonado.

But Sale was able to turn it around. With Altuve up again, he got the Astros’ star to whiff on three pitches, putting him away with his signature slider. Michael Brantley lined out to end the inning off Sale’s slider that was down and away.

Getting out of the jam helped Sale feel better about his performance on Friday coming off of two of his worst outings with the Red Sox.

“I felt good. I feel like things are starting to click a little bit better,” Sale said. “I started to get a little better feel for all my pitches. I feel like I had that last little bit I’ve been looking for. I’m excited to get back out there.

“I think that everything as a whole clicked a little better tonight. My command was spotty at times but when I really needed I could bear down and kind of grab what I’ve been looking for.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared he was “close” to taking Sale out of the game at that point. However, he liked the matchups Sale was about to face and he was proven right, saying “he found another gear.”

Sale came back out for the third, retiring Bregman but gave up back-to-back singles again. He did strike out Kyle Tucker for the second out of the inning, though Cora ended Sale’s day there. Sale gave up one run on five hits, one walk, and two strikeouts.

Cora knows that everyone wants to see Sale last longer in his starts, but he liked what he saw on Friday compared to his preview two starts.

“He wants more. He wants to go deeper into the game,” Sale said. “But where we were bullpen-wise and the matchups that we had, we felt that was the right time to take him out. But I do believe he threw the ball a lot better. He’ll be ready for his next one. This guy, we count on him. And I think he made good strides today.”

Sale also admitted that he’d like to stay in the game longer. The Red Sox did hold a 3-1 lead when he left the game though, and he wants to put his team in a position to win.

“At the end of the day, you’re just looking for close games at this stage of the game,” Sale said. “In the postseason, any time you can keep it close and do your job — I heard Dugie (Alex Verdugo) say the other day ‘AC (Alex Cora) is playing chess,’ so, I’m just a piece of his chess game. Whatever he needs me to do, that’s what I’m there for.”

Sale’s early exit meant that the Red Sox’ bullpen had a long night ahead of them. The bullpen held steady in their first 2 1/3 innings, keeping the game at 3-1. But in the sixth, Tanner Houck gave up a game-tying two-run homer to Altuve. Houck’s slider hung over the heart of the strike zone, and the righty pulled it deep to left to tie the game.

Hansel Robles came in for the seventh. He looked in command, getting Bregman and Alvarez out to start the inning. After throwing four straight high-speed fastballs, Robles threw a high changeup to Correa, who hit out to left field to give Houston a 4-3 lead.

The Astros added another run in the eighth when Hirozaku Sawamura loaded up the bases and Altuve knocked a runner in on a sacrifice fly. Despite the bullpen’s miscues, Cora was pleased with the unit’s performance, saying “I think overall, we did an outstanding job.”

“That’s the nature of the game, right? They got some big outs,” Cora said. “I don’t want to say we only made two mistakes because we probably got away with some pitches over the heart of the plate, but they took advantage of two mistakes. Altuve on the slider and [Correa] on the changeup. We’ll keep doing what we do. We were in the game all the way until the end. We feel good about what we did today offensively. So, we just got to build up and keep going and be ready for tomorrow.”

Boston ended up using seven relievers over 5 1/3 innings on Friday. Looking ahead, Sale offered to pitch out of the bullpen if need be and he feels a bit more confident about his changeup, which he threw just four times on Friday.

“The changeups I threw tonight were exactly what I wanted to do, when I wanted to do it, and where exactly I wanted them to be,” Sale said. “That’s something I think I’ll be able to lean on a little bit more.

“Like I said, I’ve been grinding. There’s no doubt. There’s no hiding from it. I’ve been kicked around a little bit. That does something to me. I’ve got to keep grinding. I’ve got to keep sharpening my tools and I think this was a good direction for me, personally, and for the team as a whole. We’ve just got to keep grinding.”

While it’s highly unlikely Sale will come out of the bullpen in Saturday’s Game 2, the Red Sox are starting someone who they have full confidence in: Nate Eovaldi.

“I don’t think there’s another guy on the planet I’d rather be pitching tomorrow than Nate,” Sale said. “You look at what he’s done this year, you look at his postseason resume — it stacks up with anybody, honestly. I don’t care where we’re at, who we’re facing, what the lead is, what the deficit is. It doesn’t matter. We’ve got the right guy on the mound tomorrow. That’s all we can say.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Michael Brantley
Person
Chris Sale
papercitymag.com

Dusty Baker Urges the Astros to Re-sign Carlos Correa, a 3-Year-Old Party Queen Steals the Show and Priceless Family Moments Seal Another Houston Title

Carlos Correa lifted little Anaiah Maldonado up high in the sweetest Astros celebration yet. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Carlos Correa hugs Jose Altuve and in another moment he’s running for the stands to hug his wife Daniella and kiss her pregnant belly. If this is the heartbeat of the Houston Astros’ last clinching celebration with his guys — or just the first this year in another epic run to come — he’s going to enjoy every magic moment of it. They all are.
MLB
CBS Boston

Carlos Correa On Alex Cora’s Emotions With Daughter: ‘I Know What They’ve Been Through’

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Alex Cora was certainly guilty of participating in a sign-stealing scheme executed by the 2017 Houston Astros en route to their World Series championship. Then the bench coach of the Astros, Cora has admitted as much numerous times since MLB handed out punishment last April. Yet, the punishment was certainly distributed disproportionately. Despite MLB determining the operation was “player-driven and player-executed,” there were no players punished. Only Cora, then-manager A.J. Hinch, and then-GM Jeff Luhnow, were suspended after the investigation. The only player to suffer any consequences was Carlos Beltran, who had been named the...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Game One#Alcs#The Red Sox#Alds
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa has message for Ryan Tepera after cheating allegations

Carlos Correa had a message for Ryan Tepera after Correa’s Houston Astros knocked Tepera’s Chicago White Sox out of the playoffs on Tuesday. Correa’s Astros won Game 4 of their ALDS with the White Sox 10-1 in Chicago on Tuesday to clinch the series. The Astros had 10 runs on 14 hits in the game. Correa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleed Cubbie Blue

An update on Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and other former Cubs

Here is a list of all the former Cubs who are eligible for this year’s postseason, including those traded away or who departed as free agents before the 2021 season (note, only players who actually played for the MLB Cubs are included, not players who only played in the Cubs minor league system such as Daniel Vogelbach):
MLB
MassLive.com

Red Sox ball girl catches attention of Fenway Park, MLB players with impressive play at Game 5

A play made by Red Sox ball girl Camille Desrochers impressed Fenway fans and Houston Astros alike during during Game 5 of the ALCS. “There was a righty on the bat and I was like, ‘Well if it comes this way, I’m going to be ready to get it,” Desrochers told 7News. “And I just saw it, saw the umpire call foul, of course, wouldn’t want to touch a fair ball.”
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy