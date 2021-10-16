CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abc23 Feel Good Friday

abc23.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for some feel good stories in this week’s Feel Good Friday. One Massachusetts boy is teaching his own lessons of kindness before his school day even starts. After breakfast 10 year old Michael Richardson goes outside and holds up his home made signs to send people passing by a...

www.abc23.com

southsoundmag.com

Feel Good Friday: Haunted Theater, Glass Pumpkins, and Free Yoga

Aspiring Teacher Receives $20,000 Scholarship from U.S. Bank. U.S. Bank announced this week that it awarded a $20,000 grand prize scholarship to Tacoma’s Kimber Jones, a 27-year-old looking to pursue a teaching career. Read more about the news here. Glass Pumpkin Patch. The Tacoma Glassblowing Studio will be offering a...
TACOMA, WA
viewing.nyc

Friday, October 15th, 2021, Good Afternoon!

Good afternoon! Wishing you a happy Friday, October 15th, 2021 from all of us at Viewing NYC!. Here's what the weather looks like in the City right now. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the outdoors with their dog. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
southsoundmag.com

Feel Good Friday: Holiday Cards, Open Mic Night, and Basket Weaving

This Sunday, Browne Family Vineyards Tacoma is hosting “Sip & Stamp,” a holiday card-making class taught by the owner of LisaLu Stamps. Included with your ticket are three custom cards and a glass of GiGi Brut Rosé. Open Mic Night at Blue Note Restaurant. For all the aspiring artists eager...
TACOMA, WA
425magazine.com

Feel Good Friday: Comedy, Theater, and a Fall Scavenger Hunt

Herron Entertainment’s nationwide tour is stopping by the Postdoc Brewing Company this Saturday for a night of laughs. This stand-up show features a lineup of various comedians ranging in style. Purchase tickets here. The Addams Family, Theater Style. Come down to the Redmond Academy of Theatre Arts for a production...
UC Daily Campus

Feel Good Friday: ‘UConn Fit Checks’ Instagram page spreads positivity

A new Instagram account featuring stylish outfits has emerged as a way for University of Connecticut students to express their senses of style and spread positivity. The @uconnfitchecks page was created by Gavin Vitale, a first-semester digital media and design student. Students send “fit checks,” or pictures of their outfits, to the account to be posted.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nickiswift.com

The Tragedy Of Deadliest Catch Only Gets Sadder

Since it first aired in 2005, "Deadliest Catch" has been a huge ratings winner for the Discovery Channel. 2020's Season 16 reeled in an average of 2.2 million viewers, increasing 7% over the previous year (as per Pop Culture). The series has proved so popular that it even spawned two spin-offs, "Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove" and "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline."
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans Rally Around Jennifer Love Hewitt After Seeing Her Emotional Instagram Update

Jennifer Love Hewitt is shutting out the noise and focusing on what’s important to her offscreen. At the end of the summer, the 9-1-1 actress and her husband, fellow actor Brian Hallisay, welcomed a son named Aidan James (the couple is also parents to a daughter named Autumn, 7, and son named Atticus, 6). On September 9, Jennifer announced on Instagram that she had given birth to the couple’s third child. “It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting. 👶🏻🧡,” she wrote about the special moment.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Little People, Big World' Star Gives Tour of New Home Amid Rumors of Series Exit

Fans of Little People, Big World are worried that stars Zach and Tori Roloff are considering leaving the TLC show after the couple purchased a house In Washington state after living for years in Portland, Oregon. Tori showed off some of the furniture In their new place on her Instagram story on Saturday, posting a boomerang of a white credenza and mirror. "Wow, I'm obsessed," she captioned the video, tagging designer JC Farmhouse Design Company. Roloff purchased the item while shopping at The Great Junk Hunt market with a friend.
TV SERIES
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
24/7 Wall St.

This Dog Stays a Puppy the Longest

Puppies, according to some experts, age at different rates. One set of experts even offers a puppy age calculator that allows owners to estimate how long they can expect their dogs to stay puppies. 24/7 Tempo set out to identify the breed that stays a puppy the longest. We compiled the list based on a […]
PETS
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: Did Kenny Go Back To The U.S. After Emotional Talk With Armando?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “Fish Or Cut Bait.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way doesn’t have any other couples that come close to being as wholesome as Kenny Niedermeier and Armando Rubio are, so any time there are issues in their relationship, it can be nerve-wracking. The latest episode introduced a new problem in the pair’s relationship, as Kenny confessed he missed his family and felt homesick for Florida. Armando understood his fiancé’s urge to leave Mexico in order to visit family in the United States, but openly expressed his fear that Kenny would get home and realize he doesn’t actually want to get married. After that emotional conversation, we now know part of the answer surrounding whether Kenny left Mexico to go back home, and surprise (or not), the answer came from social media!
TV SERIES

