The Indiana Pacers finally notched their first win of the new season after they defeated the Miami Heat, 102-91. Indiana suffered back-to-back crushing road defeats to the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards to begin the campaign. They certainly could have easily gone 3-0 to start the season, had the breaks of the game gone their way against Charlotte and Washington. But nonetheless, this recently-concluded win over a top Eastern Conference team like Miami should give them a major confidence boost moving forward.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO