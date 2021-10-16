Tigers net tie with fifth shutout of season

NHS outdistances Glencoe Crimson Tide to go 1-6 on the season; two games remain Sitting at 0-6 with five losses by six points or less, the Newberg High School football team took the field against Glencoe on Friday, Oct. 15, with victory on its collective mind. Finally, after seven weeks, the Tigers made that mindset a reality and bested the Crimson Tide 31-13 for their first win of the season. "I think it's just great for the kids," NHS coach Jeremy Johnson said. "Homecoming night, the whole town and whole city being able to be here and the spirit of...

NEWBERG, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO