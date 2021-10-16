CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

India's electricity demand picks up in Oct as coal shortage lingers

By Sudarshan Varadhan
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsRRb_0cTBiuGX00

CHENNAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - India's electricity demand grew 4.9% during the first half of October, with supply falling short of demand by 1.4% despite a 3.2% rise in coal-fired generation and 30% rise in solar output, a Reuters analysis of government data showed.

Increased economic activity after the second wave of the coronavirus has driven up electricity demand, resulting in a supply deficit due to a coal shortage that has forced northern states to cut power this month for up to 14 hours a day.

The rapid surge in power demand and high global coal prices have left utilities scampering for coal - India's dominant source of power generation - despite record supplies from state-run Coal India, a near-monopoly in coal production.

Coal's share in India's electricity generation jumped to nearly 70% during the first fifteen days of October, compared with an average of 66.5% during the whole of September, an analysis of data from federal grid regulator POSOCO showed.

Nearly three-fifths of India's coal-fired capacities currently have coal inventories that would last three days or less, federal power ministry data shows.

The average coal inventory held by power plants would last four days, two-thirds lower than an average of 12 days two months ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MEloK_0cTBiuGX00
Reuters Graphics

The energy hungry nation's power minister had in early September asked officials to consider diverting coal to power plants with extremely depleted stocks, and reduce inventory targets to 10 days from 14 days, to allow coal to be moved to areas of greatest shortage.

A reallocation in coal supplies over the last two months has led to an increase in the number of power plants with 1-3 days of fuel, while the number of power plants with over a week of stock has declined, the power ministry data shows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2781zm_0cTBiuGX00
Reuters Graphics

Still, the number of utilities with no coal left increased to 18 on Oct 12 from 1 on August 12.

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Graphics by Jitesh Chowdhury and Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa; Editing by Christina Fincher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Gazprom leaves 2021 gas export guidance to Europe unchanged

MOSCOW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Gazprom’s natural gas exports to Europe and Turkey could reach 183 billion cubic meters by the end of the year, the head of the Russian gas giant’s export branch said on Monday, confirming a previous estimate. In comments carried by the company’s magazine, Gazprom Export...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal India#Power Plants#Electricity Generation#Chennai#Posoco
BBC

The bumpy road to India's electric car dreams

India sold more electric vehicles in September than any month previously. Sales have been rising since April - the start of this financial year - and are already nearing the previous year's total. It's a glimmer of hope for an industry that has been struggling with a global shortage in...
CARS
Reuters

China power curbs are challenge for steel mills - industry group

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Production costs at Chinese steel mill have increased, especially at electric arc furnaces, because of recent power rationing and government demands for energy consumption cuts, the country's steel association said on Monday. Steel mills have cut or halted production because of the power supply crunch...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Eskom says S.Africa needs extra 4,000-6,000 MW of power capacity

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South African state power firm Eskom said on Monday that the country required an additional 4,000 to 6,000 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. “This is required to eliminate the risk of loadshedding (scheduled power cuts) and to ensure the necessary electrical energy that is needed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Vietnam calls for domestic coal production boost

HANOI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Against a backdrop of global calls to phase out fossil fuels to help reduce global greenhouse emissions, Vietnam wants to boost domestic coal production as it grows more reliant on imports. The South East Asian country turned from a net coal exporter to an importer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asia stocks mark tepid gains amid China worries; baht at 1-month high

* Thailand announces reopening rules for tourism reboot, baht up * Indonesian rupiah declines 0.4% * China warns latest COVID-19 outbreak could spread further By Anushka Trivedi Oct 25 (Reuters) - Asian stocks were mostly flat to marginally higher on Monday as a fresh COVID-19 outbreak in China added to worries about slowing growth in the world's second-biggest economy, while the Thai baht advanced on a revival in the country's tourism sector. Philippine stocks fell 1% to lead losses, followed by Thailand, while equities in Singapore, Taiwan and Malaysia traded flat to slightly higher. China, already struggling with a power crunch and crisis in its real-estate sector, on Sunday warned that its latest COVID-19 outbreak - across 11 provinces - was likely to spread further, with authorities discouraging travel in an attempt to contain it. Market watchers worried that new curbs could be imposed in the country, which could see economic growth and trade with its Asian partners slow. The Chinese yuan opened 0.1% weaker on the news, but later recouped those losses. There could be "aggressive measures to control virus spreads," Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at retail trading platform IG said, adding "which may put a cap on growth, thereby potentially putting risk appetite in the region on hold over the coming days." Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah dropped 0.4% to a nearly two-week low as the coal exporter's currency continued to suffer from tumbling prices of the commodity. Singapore's dollar and the South Korean won firmed 0.2% and 0.7%, respectively, while most other Asian currencies were tepid. The South Korean won and stocks rose as corporate blue-chip earnings in the country rolled in, with investors shifting focus to third-quarter gross domestic product data due on Tuesday. The Thai baht rallied 0.8% to hit its highest since Sept. 16 after the trade- and tourism-reliant economy announced rules for its quarantine-free reopening to visitors from 45 countries. Yield on the 10-year government bonds in the country fell 8 basis points to 1.98%. This comes after confidence in the Thai economy had waned due to collapse of its tourism sector as exports also struggled after the pandemic, with the baht becoming Asia's worst-performing currency this year. ​​ HIGHLIGHTS ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 1 basis points at 1.752% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Ayala Land Inc, down 4.1%, and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, down 2.5% ** South Korea Q3 GDP expected to have expanded by 0.6% from the previous quarter on robust exports. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0724 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.21 -9.20 -0.71 4.21 China +0.06 +2.31 0.76 3.94 India -0.25 -2.68 0.18 29.80 Indonesia -0.39 -0.95 -0.10 11.00 Malaysia -0.02 -3.11 0.18 -2.23 Philippines -0.04 -5.41 -1.07 1.01 S.Korea +0.74 -7.04 0.48 5.12 Singapore +0.19 -1.80 -0.04 12.66 Taiwan +0.17 +2.25 0.03 14.67 Thailand +0.82 -9.51 -0.55 12.77 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
WORLD
Reuters

Chinese refiner ZPC receives 12 million T crude import quota

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -China’s Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp (ZPC), operator of China’s single largest refinery, has received 12 million tonnes of crude oil import quotas for the rest of 2021. The notice came from the Ministry of Commerce on Monday, the company said in a statement. The mega refinery and petrochemicals producer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets zero carbon emissions by 2060

Top crude exporter Saudi Arabia will aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, its de facto ruler said on Saturday, days before the COP26 global climate summit. The kingdom, one of the world's biggest polluters, said it would also join a global effort to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030. The UN says more than 130 countries have set or are considering a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, an objective it says is "imperative" to safeguard a liveable climate. "I announce today Saudi Arabia's target to reach net zero emissions by 2060," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the "Saudi Green Initiative" forum.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

The Morrison government is set to finally announce a 2050 net-zero commitment. Here's a 'to do' list for each sector

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has finally struck a deal with the Nationals and is expected to take a pledge of net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 to the Glasgow climate conference. So what must Australia do to actually meet this target? ClimateWorks has worked with CSIRO to assess the pathways each sector of Australia’s economy can follow to reduce emissions, and identified a sector-by-sector “to do” list. The electricity sector should be a main focus, given Australia’s world-beating renewable resources and the role zero-emissions electricity can play in all sectors. Big improvements are also needed in transport, industry, agriculture and buildings. However it’s important...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Supply headaches push down German business morale to six-month low

BERLIN (Reuters) - German business morale deteriorated for the fourth month running in October as supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, a spike in energy prices and rising COVID-19 infections slow the pace of recovery of Europe’s largest economy from the pandemic. The Ifo institute said on Monday that its business climate...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero by 2060

One of the world's largest oil producers, Saudi Arabia announced Saturday it aims to reach “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, joining more than 100 countries in a global effort to try and curb man-made climate change.The announcement was made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in brief scripted remarks at the start of the kingdom's first-ever Saudi Green Initiative Forum. The kingdom made the announcement a little over a week before the global COP26 climate conference starts in Glasgow, Scotland that will draw heads of state from across the world to try and tackle global warming and its challenges. The kingdom's oil and gas exports form the backbone of its economy, despite efforts to diversify away from reliance on fossil fuels for revenue. It has resisted efforts to curb its investments in oil. Although the kingdom will aim to reduce its own emissions, it will continue to aggressively pump and export fossil fuels to Asia and other regions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy