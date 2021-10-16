Police: Suspect arrested in connection to Kingsport gas station robbery
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect considered armed and dangerous after a gas station robbery was arrested on Friday, Kingsport Police say.
According to a release from KPD, Daniel Rhoton, 41, was arrested on Oct. 15 in a neighboring jurisdiction on unrelated charges before being served a warrant for Aggravated Robbery.
According to earlier releases, Rhoton allegedly entered a gas station on West Stone Drive on Oct. 14, told a clerk he had a gun and demanded money. Police say Rhoton then fled the building with merchandise and cash.JCPD: Robbery suspect’s child was present for armed robbery in Walmart parking lot
The release said that as of Oct. 16, Rhoton was being held at the Sullivan County Jail under a $25,000 bond.
