CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

How to easily transform your rental space on a budget, according to a TikToker who has gone viral for her interior-design hacks

By Samantha Grindell
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOD5Y_0cTBhbmB00
Insider spoke to a TikToker who is sharing her rental-friendly decor hacks.

Stefanie Bloom

  • People often avoid decorating rental homes out of fear of losing their security deposits.
  • But there is no shortage of ways to personalize your rental space safely, according to a TikToker.
  • Peel-and-stick products, statement rugs, and rearranging your furniture can make a big difference.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Most people want where they live to feel like a home, but people who rent houses or apartments sometimes face difficulty decorating their apartments.

Renters want to be able to get their security deposits back when they leave a rental unit, and the ways people traditionally decorate , such as by drilling holes into a wall to hang paintings, can put that security deposit at risk.

But as Stefanie Bloom, a TikTok user who has been getting millions of views on her rental-friendly home renovation hacks, told Insider, there are lots of ways to decorate that don't require you to change anything about the existing structure of a space.

"Everybody deserves a space that they enjoy no matter if they rent or if they own," she told Insider.

First, don't avoid decorating

Bloom says the most common mistake she sees renters make with their homes is not decorating at all.

"I think there's a lot of fear of going into the decorating space when you're in an apartment," she said, as people don't want to damage the rental space. But Bloom says there are a variety of ways people can safely decorate their rental homes.

First, Bloom recommends figuring out what you want your home decor style to be. By having a focused vision, you can think more critically about what you really need to make your home come together.

Next, she recommends renters focus on their furniture before anything else when decorating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XhOyK_0cTBhbmB00
Furniture can make a big difference in rental spaces.

Stefanie Bloom

"We want to prioritize the furniture being the foundation of the room," she said. "Don't be scared to purchase a furniture item that's going to extend past your apartment life."

Furniture is also great for those decorating on a budget, as you can repurpose or move around pieces you already own to better serve your home.

"I am huge on repurposing furniture," Bloom said. For instance, she swapped the couches in her den and living room when redecorating her home.

Bloom also prioritizes rugs in her decor. They bring color and texture to a space without permanently changing anything about it, making them ideal for renters.

Look for products targeted at renters

As she decorates her rental home, Bloom has specifically focused on decor pieces that are designed with renters in mind, like Command Hooks and peel-and-stick wallpaper.

Peel-and-stick products are appealing to renters for many reasons, but the biggest is that they can add color or pattern to your space in an impermanent way. They also give renters a lot of creative freedom.

Bloom has used peel-and-stick backsplash in her kitchen, stick-on arch decals in her bedroom in place of a headboard, and she even applied contact paper to the floor of her bathroom to create the illusion of a patterned tile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJKGg_0cTBhbmB00
There are more peel-and-stick products than you would expect.

Stefanie Bloom

She has also decorated with products to elevate the existing structures in her home, like light fixtures.

She replaced the dome lights in her home by just removing the outer shell, as she showed in one of her TikToks .

"You just take your cover off and then you put on an extender and your lampshade and you have a transformed light that's a little bit more modern," she said.

At the end of the day, Bloom says people should just focus on decorating their rental homes in a way that makes them happy and not be intimidated by the difficulties posed by being a renter.

There's a way for everyone to make their space feel like home.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
themanual.com

The 11 Best Living Room Furniture Pieces To Buy for Your Home

Some of the best furniture sets are the pieces that will fit your personality and style and are made of quality materials. It used to be that furniture needed to match, that you had to purchase living room sets and you were supposed to be happy with that. Sure, you can still find furniture sets, but do you need to have everything match? No, you don’t.
INTERIOR DESIGN
veranda.com

14 Small Bedroom Ideas That Feel Larger Than Life

Never let the small size of a bedroom limit your big design plans. Think about it as a creative challenge instead that allows you to experiment with clever furnishings and strategic styling. One of the most helpful pieces of advice designers often give in regards to decorating quaint rooms is to lean into its size and think about the space as an ideal retreat. Consider swathing the entire space in a delicate floral fabric to create the ultimate haven to recharge in at the end of each day.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

I’ve Painted My Kitchen Cabinets 4 Times, and This Is the Best Paint for Budget Kitchen Makeovers — I Promise!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The first time I painted kitchen cabinets, it was a slapdash affair. I was living in a rental apartment with a very absent landlord, and I figured I wouldn’t lose my deposit for painting the hideous cabinets. This was before there were thousands of how-to videos on YouTube, so I did what any twenty-year-old would do when they needed DIY advice: I called my dad. He recommended washing the cabinets with TSP (a heavy-duty cleaner you can find at home centers and hardware stores) before lightly sanding and priming, and then eventually painting with semi-gloss latex paint. The results were admittedly not professional-looking, but the fresh coat of white paint was a major improvement on the grungy looking wood. From then on, I was hooked on the power of paint to transform a less-than-luxe kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktoker#The Rental#Hacks
Domino

This Bathroom Vanity Design Will Clear the Clutter Off Your Countertop for Good

No matter how neatly you line up your bottles of face oils, toners, and night creams, bathroom products always find a way to look a bit cluttered when left out in the open on the vanity countertop. That’s why designer Evgenia Merson went searching for a solution while recently renovating a San Mateo, California–based client’s space. Her fix? Build two storage “towers” in each corner, flanking the new mirror. “They’re perfect for everyday items,” says Merson. The extra-tall cabinets extend all the way to the ceiling, which maximizes the opportunity for storage, since the nooks aren’t superdeep. The designer even added outlets inside of the white oak wood structures so the homeowner can put her electric toothbrush inside—and, most important, out of sight.
INTERIOR DESIGN
12tomatoes.com

Family Builds Beautiful Home Out Of 12 Shipping Containers

As far as real estate is concerned, bigger has always been better. In more recent times, however, the emphasis seems to be on tiny, as in tiny homes, micro-farms, and condo living. Sometimes, it’s nice to see something that is a little bigger being spotlighted, and that is what we have today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

Revealed: The items guests look at first when they enter your home

A new study from Confused.com has revealed the things guests notice most when they visit our homes. The research uses eye-tracking technology to pinpoint the areas of each room in the house that are the most eye-catching, and hold our gaze the longest. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the amount of time...
HOME & GARDEN
Food52

The Best Kitchen Countertops for Your Home, According to Design Pros

The world of kitchen countertop materials can be a baffling one. There’s just so much to consider—from the type of look you want for your space to the material that’s going to function best for your home, family, or cooking style. Countertop selection is also uniquely individual—while there are trends that come and go, ultimately selections must be tailored to the designer, client, or homeowner choosing them. “Many materials come with a long list of upkeep demands, while others are extremely resilient,” says Remodelista’s Christine Chang Hanway. “Be realistic about how much effort you’re willing to put into the care of your countertops.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Apartment Therapy

The Bedroom Paint Color Real Estate Agents Always Recommend to Clients

Ready for a riddle? What color should you avoid painting your living room, but definitely consider for your bedroom?. Stumped? Perplexed? Are you… hint, hint… blue in the face?. The answer is, in fact, blue. And this isn’t just the opinion of real estate experts. Zillow paints a pretty good...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Dingy Bathroom Went From Drab to Absolutely Fab for Less Than $200

Of all the spaces in your home, there should be at least one place where you can unwind and relax. For lots of people, that’s the bathroom. Whether it’s practicing your skincare routine or laying back for a bubble bath, you deserve some R&R. Sometimes, though, enjoying your “me time” can be tough due to your surroundings. For Geri Alessi, relaxing felt nearly impossible in her dark and dreary bathroom, and that’s why a makeover was on her to-do list.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Racine County Eye

The Best Design Ideas for Any Small Bedroom

Small rooms (bedrooms in particular) are some of the hardest areas to decorate. No matter what you put into the space, you always have to be aware of how it interacts with the room and how much space it takes up. These factors alone will limit a lot of the furniture that you can place in your living area. To help you get around these problems, here are some of the best design ideas for any small bedroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

Tricks To Turn A Bland Bedroom Into A Magazine One

If your bedroom lacks sparkle, don’t rush. Light touches of color, stylish furniture, and decor items will give you that high you need. Attentive to these following bright ideas!. Paint and wallpaper will be two good allies in the new deco of your bedroom. If it is painted white, make...
INTERIOR DESIGN
realtor.com

‘Curb Appeal Xtreme’ Reveals the One Thing Every Yard Should Hide

The “Curb Appeal Xtreme” team is at it again, with a stunning exterior makeover, but this time, on a serious deadline. In the Season 1 episode “Just in Time for Baby,” designer John Gidding, horticulturist Jamie Durie, and carpenter Rachel Taylor help clients Brian and (very pregnant) Camey with a kid-friendly exterior upgrade. With an overgrown front yard and a pile of rubble in the backyard, the trio will need to work hard to finish this Lockeland Springs, TN, home before the baby arrives.
TV & VIDEOS
Woman's World

Finding These Antique Copper Molds In Your Kitchen Cabinet Could Earn You Up to $1,750

You probably have at least one or two loved ones who are famous for whipping up mouthwatering desserts for various gatherings (Psst: I’m that relative for my family!). Depending on how long they’ve been baking, they could have some antique dessert molds hiding away in their cabinets — and if they’re of the copper variety, they could earn you some serious cash!
SHOPPING
BHG

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to Interior Designers

These 4 Decorating Mistakes Are Why Most Homes Don't Look Pulled Together, According to In. While it's true that interior design is never really complete, it can also feel impossible to get started amidst our busy lives. Between school drop-offs, long hours at the office, or simply the fear of getting it wrong, there are so many reasons why decorating our homes doesn't top the priority list.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Blah Bedroom Breaks Free of Beige with a Fresh Tropical-Inspired Redo

Moving to a new place is expensive, especially when you’re buying that new place. After spending that much money, it’s common for aesthetic projects to take a backseat for a while. Sidrah Hammad (@thepoorsophisticate) can relate — after she bought her first home three years ago, “we had no budget to decorate,” she says. So a plain mattress on the floor was her bed for that time. “I would simply change bedding to make myself happy,” she says.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Insider

Insider

162K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy