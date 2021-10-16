CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen shot in chest during physical fight that included Mace

By Jennifer Bowers
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say a 14-year old girl was shot in the chest during a gathering of friends on Friday night.

The gathering occurred on the 1200 block of Republic Ave., according to police.

Officers say an argument broke out and became physical, with several people spraying Mace at one another. One boy who was pepper sprayed pulled out a handgun and began firing, police say.

The girl was struck once in the chest, and friends drove her to Riverside Hospital, where police were called around 11:45 p.m. Riverside was able to stabilize the victim before she was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for additional care.

Police say only that the suspect is between 15 and 20 years old.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

