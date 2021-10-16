DeSantis orders flags to fly half-staff in memory of police officers killed in line of duty

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Flags across the state of Florida flew half-staff Saturday in memory of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, according to a memorandum from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

This coincides with National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service held in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 16.

President Joe Biden made his own proclamation ordering all flags on federal properties across the United States to be flown half-staff as well.

