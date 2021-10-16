The National Theatre Conference Announces 2021 Award Recipients

The National Book Foundation announced Professor of Literary Arts Laird Hunt’s novel “Zorrie” as one of its five finalists for the National Book Award in the fiction category Oct. 5. The non-profit organization celebrates the most acclaimed works of literature in the country, with the vision of expanding their readership and highlighting their cultural signifiance in national conversation. The Foundation annually announces one winner in each of the five categories: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature and young people’s literature. The winners, which will be announced on Nov. 17, will receive $10,000 and a bronze sculpture.
Comments / 0