The National Theatre Conference Announces 2021 Award Recipients

By Chloe Rabinowitz - BroadwayWorld
ourcommunitynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Theatre Conference, is an organization of theatermakers that...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

myeasternshoremd.com

Church Hill Theatre announces auditions

CHURCH HILL — Auditions for Church Hill Theatre’s January production of Neil Simon’s situation comedy "Last of the Red Hot Lovers" will be held later this month. According to a news release, the auditions will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 28 in the theatre office and 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 in the theatre.
CHURCH HILL, MD
Brown Daily Herald

Prof. Laird Hunt’s novel announced as finalist for National Book Award

The National Book Foundation announced Professor of Literary Arts Laird Hunt’s novel “Zorrie” as one of its five finalists for the National Book Award in the fiction category Oct. 5. The non-profit organization celebrates the most acclaimed works of literature in the country, with the vision of expanding their readership and highlighting their cultural signifiance in national conversation. The Foundation annually announces one winner in each of the five categories: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, translated literature and young people’s literature. The winners, which will be announced on Nov. 17, will receive $10,000 and a bronze sculpture.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
martechseries.com

Cyara Announces Recipients of 2021 CXcellence Customer Awards for Outstanding Success, Achievement and Innovation

Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated CX Assurance Platform, announced the recipients of the 2021 Cyara CXcellence Customer Awards, also known as the Smileys – an annual award program recognizing Cyara customers and partners that have demonstrated exemplary commitments to customer experience (CX) and DevOps best practices and innovations. Recipients...
BUSINESS
wabcradio.com

Jay Black, lead singer of Jay and the Americans, has died

NEW YORK (77WABC) – Jay Black, also known as “The Voice,” whose height of fame came in the 1960s when he was the lead singer of the band Jay and the Americans, has died. He was 82 years old. The band had numerous hits including “Cara Mia”, “Come a Little...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WUPE

BBPW Announces Berkshire County 2021 Scholarship Recipients

I've got GREAT news! The Berkshire Business & Professional Women (BBPW) is pleased to announce the recipients of its annual Career Advancement Scholarship Program. BBPW is proud to award a total of $20,000 in scholarships to 20 local women, after receiving a record number of applications for the 2021 program.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Variety

Grammy Awards: Stage and Streamers Meet as Concept Albums Look to Dominate Musical Theater Album Race

While Broadway lights remained dimmed for much of 2020 and 2021, they flipped back on in September and delayed cast albums finally were released — unleashing potential contenders for the musical theater album Grammy, alongside new content in the form of more concept albums that could very well dominate nominations. “Girl From the North Country” opened to rave reviews on March 5, 2020, and was a New York Times critics pick. A week later, the cast, featuring Marc Kudisch and Kimber Elayne Sprawl, were in the recording studio. However, as with the rest of the world at that time, New York...
PERFORMING ARTS
ourcommunitynow.com

Why does the San Antonio Symphony keep having financial crises?

Allyson Dawkins has played viola with the San Antonio Symphony for 40 years, so she is intimately familiar with its recurring financial problems. Dawkins, the orchestra’s principal violist, was there when the symphony last went on strike in 1985 over a wage dispute.
ENTERTAINMENT
crawfordcountynow.com

National auditions announced for Spring Awakening at Renaissance Theatre

MANSFIELD—The Renaissance Theatre announces national virtual auditions for Spring Awakening the musical, which is to be performed live at Theatre 166. The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, “the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade,” Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years.
MANSFIELD, OH
chestertownspy.org

Church Hill Theatre Announces Auditions

Auditions for Church Hill Theatre’s January production of Neil Simon’s situation comedy Last of the Red Hot Lovers will be held Tuesday, October 26th and Thursday, October 28th at 5:30PM in the theatre office and Saturday morning, October 30th at 10AM in the theatre. The theatre is located at 103 Walnut Street in Church Hill and parking is available at the town lot across the street. The theatre office can be accessed from the parking lot.
CHURCH HILL, MD

