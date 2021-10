Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me watching the start of the newest Bachelorette season. Hear me out — just because I’m a political reporter doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy my trash TV once in a while, and this season is special because the bachelorette, Michelle Young, is an elementary school teacher in Burnsville. Minnesota represent! Michelle may be winning on reality TV, but the reality on Capitol Hill is not as sweet for Minnesota’s two senators this week. Here’s what we’re looking at: Sen. Tina Smith’s climate plan gets shot down, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s voting rights bill can’t get past the Senate filibuster and Rep. Angie Craig celebrates waterskiing.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO