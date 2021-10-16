OCSI Player of the Week–Camden Robbins

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:. How important is Hester to the resurgent Pirates? The 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior not only is Page’s leading rusher (719 yards on 105 carries) and scorer (15 TDs), he’s second among the Pirates in tackles (38), tackles for losses (9) and sacks (3.5). If Page hopes to knock off unbeaten Northern Guilford on Friday night at Marion Kirby Stadium, it will be imperative to keep Hester as fresh as possible on both sides of the ball against a Nighthawks team that wants to play at a quick tempo.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 DAYS AGO