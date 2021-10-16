CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man rushed to hospital after getting a lightbulb stuck in his mouth

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4pZw_0cTBct1i00

Ironically, shoving a lightbulb into your gob isn’t the brightest idea, but for one 22-year-old man, doing so landed him in the emergency room (ER) of his local hospital to get it out.

The incident was shared on the popular Reddit forum ‘Am I The A**hole’, which sees users ask others for their judgement on whether they stepped out of line in a particular situation.

In the post, the man’s cousin, a 19-year-old woman, writes: “So I and my cousin [sic] were hanging out last Friday. We were just chatting away while eating some nachos.

“I bring up how you can fit a lightbulb in your mouth, but you can’t take it out. He just says ‘huh’ and we continue talking.”

According to a video from the media outlet Bright Side, the issue occurs when the jaw clenches and muscles tighten up around the lightbulb. The realisation that the individual can’t remove the bulb only makes things worse, as fear paralyses the muscles.

Add to that the fact that the bulb is obviously made of glass, which risks damaging the inside of the person’s mouth, and the action becomes particularly dangerous.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Obviously, do not try this at home.

Unfortunately, though, the young man tried it out, and it went exactly as you would expect it go.

“I guess he didn’t believe me because he tried it Tuesday night. From what I could gather from his story, he started yelling and his mother … came upstairs to check on him. When she saw that there wasn’t a way to get it out, she took him to the ER. I’m not sure how, but they removed it without hurting him.

“He called me up yesterday, and he was p***ed. He said if I didn’t say anything, then he wouldn’t have tried it. I thought that was total BS and started arguing back that he made a stupid decision and that wasn’t on me,” the female user explained.

She went on to add the man’s mother – her aunt – believed that while it was her son’s decision, the cousin “still opened the door for it to happen”.

“She compared it to someone leaving a drug on the counter, and how it’s both the person who laid the drug down and the person who used it. The analogy made sense, and I feel really guilty now. However, I’m still torn on whether I’m the a**hole or not,” she continued.

Fortunately, Reddit later concluded that she was “not the a**hole” (often shortened to NTA) in this instance, with many commenting to support the poster.

One popular comment reads: “NTA. Your cousin is 22 not two and needs to take responsibility for his actions. I’m reading this right now, does that mean I can blame you if I want to stick a lightbulb in my mouth? Your cousin needs to grow up.”

“NTA … You didn’t force him to do the stupid thing, you just mentioned a cool fact. If you had neglected to mention an inability to get it back out you would’ve been, but as you didn’t, this is all him,” said another.

A third said, rather bluntly: “NTA. It’s very surprising your cousin has survived this long.”

We can only hope that the ridiculous experience was enlightening for the 22-year-old.

Comments / 19

Guest
8d ago

I was hoping the video would be about the guy with the lightbulb. Liberalism is a mental illness.

Reply(1)
8
Related
femalefirst.co.uk

Vince Neil rushed to hospital after freak accident

Vince Neil fell through a gap between one of the speakers and the stage while performing at the Monster on the Mountain festival in Tennessee. Vince Neil was rushed to hospital after falling off stage during a concert. The Motley Crue frontman was performing at the Monster on the Mountain...
CELEBRITIES
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Family Blames Philadelphia Police Officer After Woman Has Leg Amputated Following Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family is demanding answers after a crash involving a Philadelphia police cruiser and another vehicle left a woman in critical condition earlier this month.  Brenda Speaks, 58, of Nicetown-Tioga recently had her lower-leg amputated after her family said she sustained major damage to it from the crash that happened back on Oct. 1.  Security video provided to Eyewitness News by Speaks’ attorney shows the moments a woman is about to cross the intersection on W. Hunting Park Avenue near Schuyler Street, right in front of the 39th District Police headquarters, when her life changed forever. In the video, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TMZ.com

Howie Mandel Feeling Better After Being Rushed To Hospital

5:44 PM PT -- 10/14 -- Howie just gave another health update ... and he says he had a colonoscopy a few days ago, which resulted in him being dehydrated. He says he continued working after the procedure and was drinking a lot of caffeine, which made him even more dehydrated.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Seal rescued after swimming 80 miles with Red Bull can stuck in mouth

UK officials are being praised after saving a helpless seal that swam around for weeks with a Red Bull can stuck in its mouth. “We are delighted to hear that its ordeal has had such a positive outcome,” wrote Lagan Search & Rescue in a Facebook post about the event, which occurred over the weekend.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulb#Bright Side#Bs
fox35orlando.com

Dog rescued by firefighters after getting head stuck in iron door

A family dog was rescued by firefighters in Hungary and walked away unscathed over the weekend after getting its head stuck in an iron door. The dog, named Fules, became stuck on Sunday in the door at a home located in the village of Veresegyház in Pest County, located about 34 kilometers (21 miles) northeast of Budapest.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Florida mom, 70, is ARRESTED after she refused to leave her partially paralyzed and non-verbal daughter's bedside after she had brain surgery

A Florida mom spent a day behind bars after she refused to leave her non-verbal daughter's bedside as she recovered from brain surgery. Lynn Savage, 70, was taken into custody on trespassing charges in Duvall County on October 4, after she refused to comply with UF Health North's visiting hours while her daughter, Amber, was in the intensive care unit recovering from brain surgery.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Newborn Baby Gets Stuck In Toilet Bowl As Mother Gives Birth In Hospital Bathroom, Dies

A newborn baby in India died after slipping into a toilet bowl as the mother was giving birth in a bathroom. The freak incident took place in Kanpur, a city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The mother was forced to give birth to the child in the bathroom after doctors at a hospital allegedly refused to admit the pregnant woman, local media Mathrubhumi reported Thursday.
INDIA
Indy100

Indy100

104K+
Followers
5K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy