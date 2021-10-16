CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

5 Good Reasons to Save in an HSA

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Participants in a high-deductible health insurance plan may be eligible to fund a health savings account.
  • HSAs offer a number of benefits that other savings plans don't.

Open enrollment is kicking off at many companies, which means now may be the time for you to start electing your benefits for the year. And if you end up enrolling in a high-deductible insurance plan, it means you may be eligible to participate in a health savings account (HSA).

Many people routinely confuse HSAs with FSAs, or flexible spending accounts, but HSAs offer far more benefits. Here are a few reasons why it pays to put money into an HSA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Qgs1_0cTBc00M00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. You'll lower your tax burden up front

You may be familiar with traditional IRA and 401(k) plan contributions, which are made on a pre-tax basis. HSAs work similarly in that contributions are tax-free, so the more money you put in, the less income the IRS will tax you on.

2. You'll enjoy tax-free investment gains

Once you have money in HSA, you can invest it so it grows into a larger sum. Better yet, your investment gains won't be subject to taxes. In this regard, HSAs work similarly to Roth IRAs and 401(k)s.

3. You'll get to take tax-free withdrawals

One reason why so many people like saving for retirement in a Roth IRA or 401(k) is that withdrawals from these accounts are tax-free. Well, HSAs offer the same benefit, provided you take withdrawals for their intended purpose, which is to cover the cost of qualified medical expenses.

4. You'll have a way to pay for healthcare in retirement

Healthcare can be retirees' greatest ongoing expense, and unfortunately, that means it can become a huge burden at that stage of life. Fidelity estimates that the average opposite-gendered 65-year-old couple today will spend a whopping $300,000 on healthcare throughout retirement when we account for costs like Medicare premiums, copays, and deductibles. Having money in an HSA could ease that burden, especially at a time in life when money may be tight.

5. You'll have money you can use for any reason once you turn 65

Because HSAs offer so many tax breaks, the rules surrounding them are pretty strict. If you withdraw money from an HSA for non-healthcare purposes, that sum will be subject to a 20% penalty. That's double the penalty that applies for taking an early withdrawal from an IRA or 401(k) plan. Ouch.

But there's an exception to that rule for HSA holders aged 65 and over. Once you turn 65, you can take an HSA withdrawal for any reason and avoid penalties. And while you will, in that scenario, have to pay taxes on your withdrawal, the same would apply for money withdrawn from a traditional IRA or 401(k).

It pays to participate in an HSA

HSAs can be an extremely useful savings tool. Not only can you use one for near-term medical needs, but you can use your money at any point in life. In fact, it's fair to think of HSAs as a retirement savings plan of sorts. And if you're in a position where you're able to max out your retirement plan and still have money available, an HSA is a really good place to put it.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

4 FSA Mistakes to Avoid During Open Enrollment

It's time to sign up for next year's FSA. Don't fall into these healthcare traps. It's that time of the year again. No, we're not just talking about Halloween. Now's when open enrollment has kicked off in most workplaces, which means in the coming weeks you'll need to choose your healthcare benefits for 2022.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

3 Best Ways to Invest for Retirement

A Roth 401(k) can let you sock away a lot of money for ultimately tax-free withdrawals. A Roth IRA has great flexibility in withdrawals, but contributions are a bit more limited. A Traditional 401(k) lets you get an immediate tax deduction for contributing, at the cost of paying taxes on...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Don't Claim Social Security If You Can't Answer These 5 Questions

You need to know your "full retirement age." There are ways to increase your benefits. It might be smart to coordinate with your spouse. Pop quiz! What's your full retirement age for Social Security? How much money might you expect to collect from Social Security? Many people can't answer these questions, and that's not good, because Social Security income is likely to be critical to them in retirement. Indeed, it represents about 30% of the average elderly person's income.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Roth Ira#Retirement Income#Hsa#Healthcare#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
The Motley Fool

4 Reasons to Keep Working in Retirement

The very concept of retirement is changing before our eyes. Large swaths of people -- members of the FIRE movement or otherwise -- have redefined what it means to be a worker in a distributed workforce. The great news is that retirement no longer needs to be a period of complete idleness following 40 years of work; instead, it can be woven into our lives in whatever way we see fit.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

41% of Super Savers Plan to Invest Outside of a Retirement Account: Why You Should, Too

Retirement plans are useful, but having money in a brokerage account as well could work to your benefit. There are plenty of good reasons to sock money away in a retirement plan like a 401(k) or IRA. These accounts offer a number of key tax breaks -- like tax-free contributions and not paying taxes year after year on investment gains -- that make them worthwhile.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Here's How to 3X Your Retirement Savings

You'll need a decent pile of savings to retire comfortably. Once you reach retirement, you may end up needing more income than expected. That's because some of your costs, like healthcare, could rise as you age, while others may not drop the way you expect them to. It's for this...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Lincoln Journal Star

The Most Important Social Security Chart You'll Ever See

Future retirees need to be realistic about the role Social Security will play in supporting them. Unfortunately, far too many people intend to rely on it more than they should. And this could leave retirees far short of affording the necessities. This problem is why the chart below is the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy