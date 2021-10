The world champion outfit is facing a difficult end to the 2021 campaign as it juggles concerns about the durability of its internal combustion engines (ICE). Valtteri Bottas is already on to his sixth ICE of the season, and Mercedes says there are no guarantees that Lewis Hamilton will make it through to the end of the season without needing to take a fifth one.

