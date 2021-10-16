CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Drive, the beaches cleaning initiative

By ANDREA GUSSONI
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alongside students and volunteers to collect more than 300 kilograms of waste from the beaches of Sotogrande (Andalusia), helping to make them better and, above all, clean. This is the initiative that has seen protagonists, among others, some Spanish golfers such as Alejandro Cañizares and Santiago Tarrio, among the champions competing...

