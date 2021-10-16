Green Drive, the beaches cleaning initiative

Looking for a centrally located, waterfront property with motivated sellers? Well come and take a look at this lakefront stunner. As you enter the home, vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace, & large lakeside windows present a picturesque vista of the lake. With a master on the main level, as well 2 additional bedrooms on the lower level, there is room for family and friends. There is an additional living area on the lower level, along with a huge utility room which could be converted into additional sleeping space. Lakeside features just a few steps to the cement tiled dock with boat slip & lift, as well as 2 PWC slips. No wake area on weekends. The home's Roadside features extra parking & an easy entrance into the 2 car garage, which has a workbench ready for extra storage or use as a workshop. Not many lakefront homes or even lots are available in this price range. Set up your personal tour today!

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO