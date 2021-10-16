CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock star Randy Bachman's treasured Gretsch guitar was stolen 45 years ago. An internet sleuth helped find it

By By David Williams, CNN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecades after it was stolen, Canadian rock star Randy Bachman says he's finally found the rare guitar he used to write hits like "American Woman" and "Takin' Care of Business" after an internet sleuth tracked it down in Japan. Bachman, of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive fame, said...

TheDailyBeast

‘American Woman’ Rocker Finds Long-Lost Guitar in Tokyo with Help From Fan

Canadian rocker Randy Bachman, of Guess Who and “American Woman” fame, lost his favorite guitar more than 45 years ago. It took an internet-sleuthing fan and a Japanese musician to find it. Bachman told CNN that after he shared the story of how his orange Gretsch guitar was stolen, YouTube viewer William Long pored over thousands of photos and hours of video to find the unique instrument being played by a Tokyo musician named Takeshi. Bachman, Long, and Takeshi ended up connecting over Zoom, with Takeshi offering to exchange the guitar for a replacement. The two musicians are set to meet in Tokyo once COVID-19 travel restrictions ease. “To me, it’s the most incredible Cinderella story of all time,” Bachman said. “Except that when midnight comes the guitar won’t turn into a pumpkin, and neither will I, and I’ll actually have my guitar back.”
The Week

Rocker Randy Bachman reunited with guitar 45 years after it vanished

This year, Randy Bachman found two very important things: his rare Gretsch guitar that was stolen in 1976, and a new friend. Bachman, the Canadian musician and member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, bought the 1957 Gretsch 6120 Chet Atkins guitar when he was 18, after saving every penny he earned working odd jobs. He wrote the songs "Takin' Care of Business" and "American Woman" on the guitar, and when it was stolen from a Toronto hotel in 1976, "part of me was lost," Bachman told CNN.
