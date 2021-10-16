CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pastor's Corner: Pray to be used for His purpose

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I want you to know, brethren, that what has happened to me has really served to advance the gospel, so that it has become known throughout the whole praetorian guard and to all the rest that my imprisonment is for Christ; and most of the brethren have been made confident in...

Belief.Net

6 Signs God is Talking and You Can’t Hear Him

Whether you are curious about your birth flower, are looking to find a creative gift for a loved one or are interested in communicating in the language of flowers, knowing the birth flowers and their meanings can be fun and insightful. Taking the time to understand a bit more about the flowers you are choosing for that special someone can make the gift all the more meaningful and special.
Belief.Net

7 Bible Verses to Remember When You Are Overwhelmed by the News

The news can be a little overpowering to watch, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing about thousands of people dying every day could rattle anyone. Couple this with international events, national violence, and local violence, and you may feel like it's hard to catch your breath. There could also be times where you feel like you can't escape the news since it's on 24/7. These are the times that we should cling to God and our faith. The Bible says that we must be calm in times of trouble. There may be a lot going on in the world, but God is still in control. He has a plan, and we have to trust Him. Here are a few Bible verses to which you can go back whenever you're overwhelmed by the news.
wcrecord.com

From the Pastor’s Desk

Walking in someone else’s shoes The other evening during ninth grade confirmation class at my church, students began learning about how Jesus was fully God and fully human. They discussed how it would be challenging to live being fully human, but also completely God. It’s as if Jesus wore two different shoes, or even two pairs of shoes at once. […]
John Wesley
Jesus Christ
federalwaymirror.com

Poem: Let’s Pray Because We Can

Let’s pray for anyone who has lost a family member or a friend. Let’s pray for those that lost homes that they owned. Let’s pray for those that have lost their jobs and can no longer pay their bills or eat a daily meal. Why? Because we can. Amen!. Let’s...
Tulsa World

Pastor’s Corner: Jesus wants us to become ‘be with’ people

As a state, we really love our furry friends. With approximately 75% of households having at least one pet, Oklahoma has one of the highest pet ownership per capita in the nation. There’s a reason why canine and feline antics fill “funniest” videos on YouTube. “Dogs, cats, or both?” I...
ncadvertiser.com

Pastor's Pen: Burn Outs

‘Burn Outs’ for me as a young adult was leaving patches of tire rubber and smoke on the streets of downtown Evart! The excitement of showing you could outdo the others that went before you! Just for justification, tires were cheaper back then and so was gas, premium was .32 cents a gallon.
Martinsville Reporter-Times

Reasons why it's important to teach children to pray

At Weekday Religious Education, we encourage our students to pray daily and help them so they are ready to be called upon to pray aloud one day in class. Each class begins with a pledge to the Bible, prayer and song. We teach the students that prayer is simply having...
bigrapidsnews.com

Pastor's Pen: Choose today, life or death

How do we start our day? Is it in ‘faith’ having our strength in Jesus, or is it going to be in ‘fear’ created by the flesh? With our first breath upon waking up, we create our responses to the day that lies ahead!. Deuteronomy 30:15 “See, I have set...
firesideguard.com

Pastor’s Desk: Get Off the Sideline

Keith Jones, Associate Pastor, First Baptist Church of Centralia. It’s football season and I am looking forward to being in the stands tonight to cheer on Centralia. That is where I want to be fan. I do not, however, want to be caught on the sidelines of my faith. Several years ago, Kyle Idelman, now Senior Pastor of Southeast Christian Church in Louisville, KY, wrote a book called Not a Fan. It was a well written, thoughtful book about how Christians participate (or don’t participate) in their walk with Christ. The message of that book has stuck with me through the years since I read it and it caused me to view the Christian life, particularly mine, in a different light. One thing that it did, was it made me realize that, like the book said, there are far too many people sitting on the sideline, just a spectator, not really participating. However, as I continue to look.
Sand Mountain Reporter

ALLEN: Don’t forget to pray for your pastor

This is an opinion piece. I’ve never seen a bumper sticker with the message, “Have you hugged your pastor today?” It could exist though. A better bumper sticker might be, “Have you prayed for your pastor today?”. It’s safe to say all pastors, or clergy, covet the prayers of their...
Religion
wcbi.com

‘Pastor Caleb’ plans a community wide revival for his 10th birthday

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo child is not letting a physical limitation stop him from proclaiming an important message. For nine-year-old Caleb Rodgers, a typical day may include physical therapy, doing homeschool work, or one of his favorite activities, sitting with his Dad, singing hymns. Caleb has cerebral palsy,...
Shawnee News-Star

Minister's Corner: The search for unity

Oh, how good and pleasant it is, when brethren live together in unity! It is like fine oil upon the head that runs down upon the beard, upon the beard of Aaron, and runs down upon the collar of his robe. Imagine you have finally arrived at the house of...
bigrapidsnews.com

Pastor's Pen: Take it to the Lord In prayer

This is part of an old hymn of ‘What A Friend We Have In Jesus’ and it still remains true today: ‘Take It To The Lord In Prayer.’. We may ask what do we take to Him? There is no situation in our lives that is too small or too big that our God is not concerned with.
Shawnee News-Star

Minister's Corner: Pray each day

Rev. Ray Belford, Senior Pastor First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Are any among you suffering? They should pray. Are any cheerful? They should sing songs of praise. Are any among you sick? They should call for the elders of the church and have them pray over them, anointing them with oil in the name of the Lord. The prayer of faith will save the sick, and the Lord will raise them up; and anyone who has committed sins will be forgiven. Therefore confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another, so that you may be healed. The prayer of the righteous is powerful and effective. James 5:13-16 (NRSV)
pontiacdailyleader.com

Pastoral Perspective: Want to be a 'Doer'? Pray, pray, pray

I was just staring at the National l Grotto of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and it just got me thinking, “WE are a community of “Doers” in our area and in our country. Do we “DO PRAYER”?. This picture may be a copy of the real shrine at Lourdes, France,...
pontiacdailyleader.com

Living on Purpose: Wherever you are God is with you

For those who try to live for the Lord and want to please Him, I’m sure you know what I mean when I say there are times when the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak. When it comes to maintaining a red-hot enthusiasm for the Christian life, we are not robots, but rather we are emotional humans that have good days along with other times that are clouded with with feelings of melancholy.
Tulsa World

Pastor’s Corner: Become a gifted listener for others

Almost the entirety of my professional life has been dedicated to communication — both with groups and individuals. As a pastor, I have preached hundreds of sermons and taught even more Bible study and Sunday school lessons. As a professor, I have lectured to undergraduate and graduate students in colleges, seminaries and universities. As a speaker, I have spoken to small gatherings as well as large groups of hundreds and even thousands of people.
